Cavendish Chiefs Urge Tax Cuts to Revitalize London Stock Market Amid Decline

The leaders of City stockbroker Cavendish have called for bold reforms to reverse Britain's declining stock market, including tax breaks for entrepreneurs. They suggested scrapping capital gains tax for entrepreneurs selling shares during an IPO and cutting corporation tax for pension funds investing in UK companies. They emphasized the need for deeper reforms to revive London's appeal for entrepreneurs and increase the number of companies coming to market.

Urgent Call for Reform

Amid concerns over the London Stock Exchange's health, Cavendish co-chief executives John Farrugia and Julian Morse have voiced the necessity for more significant government intervention. They propose eliminating capital gains tax for entrepreneurs during IPOs and advocate for reducing corporation tax for pension funds that channel a significant portion of their assets into UK companies. These measures aim to give the stock market a competitive advantage over private equity and bolster the number of high-quality companies going public.

Market Trends and Challenges

The London stock market has witnessed a worrying trend, with a stark reduction in the number of companies opting for public listings. Last year, only 23 companies floated in London, a number that places the market behind even the Oman stock exchange regarding the amount raised through new listings. This decline, coupled with high-profile exits from the FTSE 100 and the failure to secure listings from leading companies, has sparked fear that London is losing its edge as a global financial hub.

Proposals and Perspectives

While Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has proposed some reforms, including a British Isa to encourage retail investment and changes to listing rules, Cavendish's leaders argue that these measures are insufficient. They call for more ambitious actions to unlock the market's potential. Despite the challenges faced, Cavendish remains optimistic about the UK's economic outlook, noting an improved tone in conversations with companies considering public offerings. They also note that potential government changes do not dampen their outlook, citing Labour's business-friendly overtures.

As London's stock market faces one of its most challenging periods, the calls for reform from industry leaders like Cavendish underscore the urgent need for action. The proposed tax cuts represent a bold step towards revitalizing the market, aiming to attract a wider array of companies and investors. With the right measures, there remains hope for restoring London's position as a leading global financial center.