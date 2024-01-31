Carpenter Technology Corp. Records Slight Dip in Stock Prices: A Detailed Analysis

The industrials sector and metal fabrication industry player, Carpenter Technology Corp., experienced a 2.59% dip in stock prices, closing at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company, employing 4500 personnel, has seen its shares oscillate within a 52-week spectrum of $38.24-$74.06 and commands a market capitalization of $3.13 billion.

Strong Performance Over Five Years

Over half a decade, yearbook sales experienced a growth of 6.57%, and the average annual earnings per share (EPS) surged by a remarkable 244.96%. The company boasts a substantial institutional ownership of 91.95% and an insider ownership of 2.56%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 3,791 shares at $66.42 and another of 1,227 shares at $69.00.

Quarterly Report Reveals High EPS

The company's latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $0.85, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.85 by a negligible margin. Analysts project an EPS of $1.21 for the ongoing fiscal year and predict a long-term growth of 22.87% over the subsequent five years.

Financial Health Indicators

The company's financial health indicators propose a quick ratio of 1.26, price to sales ratio of 1.15, and price to free cash flow of 30.51. Carpenter Technology Corp.'s diluted EPS currently stands at 2.88 and is forecasted to hit 0.97 in the upcoming quarter and rise to 4.79 in a year.

Stock Volume and Moving Averages

The stock's volume has seen a surge over the last five days, moving to 0.86 million from the previous year's 0.54 million, while its stochastic average has reduced to 24.11% over the past fortnight. The stock's 50-day Moving Average is $67.93, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $60.32. Resistance and support levels have been identified, with resistance at $64.93, $66.55, and $67.87, and support at $61.99, $60.67, and $59.05.

With 49,412K shares outstanding, Carpenter Technology Corp. registers annual sales of 2,550M and annual income of 56,400K.