Canoo Executes 1-for-23 Reverse Stock Split to Combat NASDAQ Delisting Threat Amid Low Share Prices

Canoo (GOEV), an emerging electric vehicle (EV) startup, has announced a strategic 1-for-23 reverse stock split effective March 8, 2024, in a bold move to bolster its share price above the NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement. This decision arrives as the company's stock price plummeted to a record low, threatening its position on the exchange.

Advertisment

Strategic Maneuver to Regain Compliance

Canoo's reverse stock split is set to automatically consolidate every 23 shares of its common stock into a single share. This drastic measure is aimed at lifting the company's share price to meet NASDAQ's $1.00 minimum bid requirement. Shareholders are poised to see their number of shares decrease, but the total value of their holdings should remain unchanged, barring market reactions. The split is a critical step for Canoo to avoid delisting, offering a potential pathway to attract new investments and stabilize its financial standing.

Financial Turbulence and Operational Milestones

Advertisment

Despite narrowing losses in Q3 to $112 million and making significant strides in vehicle delivery, Canoo has faced financial challenges. The company reported a cumulative loss of $273.6 million through the first nine months of 2023. With the fourth quarter and full-year earnings report on the horizon, stakeholders are keenly awaiting updates on Canoo's financial health and future prospects. Amidst these challenges, Canoo has celebrated the delivery of its commercial electric van and secured an order from the USPS for six LDV 190 delivery vans, signaling progress in its operational capabilities.

Future Implications and Market Watch

The reverse stock split represents a pivotal moment for Canoo, as it seeks to rejuvenate investor confidence and secure its place in the competitive EV market. The company's ability to navigate through its current financial difficulties and capitalize on emerging opportunities will be crucial for its long-term success. As Canoo continues to advance its product offerings and expand its market presence, the industry and investors alike will closely monitor its performance in the wake of this significant corporate restructuring.