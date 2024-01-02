Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic

As the market closed in the last session, the Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) stock witnessed a significant decline of 17.79%, with a final price of $2.31. This has resulted in the stock standing at a 72.29% discount from its 52-week high, but it also represents a 51.08% surge from its 52-week low. Even with this recent negative performance, Canaan Inc ADR’s shares have still managed to rise by 12.14% on a year-to-date basis and by 44.37% in the past 30 days.

Analysts’ Outlook

Despite the recent dip, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s prospects, holding a consensus recommendation of Buy and a mean rating of 1.00. The revised estimates for fiscal year 2024 project a -33.60% growth for the current quarter and a -14.00% for the next quarter in comparison to the same periods of the previous year.

Institutional Holdings

Significant institutional investors hold a portion of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top holders, owning 20.21% of the company’s shares. Moreover, mutual funds like the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and the SPDR Kensho New Economies Composite ETF have substantial holdings.

Company Overview

Founded in 2013 and based in Singapore, Canaan, Inc. is a technology company engaged in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products. The company integrates IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People’s Republic of China. The company does not currently pay a dividend and does not have a long track record of dividend growth.