en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic

As the market closed in the last session, the Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) stock witnessed a significant decline of 17.79%, with a final price of $2.31. This has resulted in the stock standing at a 72.29% discount from its 52-week high, but it also represents a 51.08% surge from its 52-week low. Even with this recent negative performance, Canaan Inc ADR’s shares have still managed to rise by 12.14% on a year-to-date basis and by 44.37% in the past 30 days.

Analysts’ Outlook

Despite the recent dip, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s prospects, holding a consensus recommendation of Buy and a mean rating of 1.00. The revised estimates for fiscal year 2024 project a -33.60% growth for the current quarter and a -14.00% for the next quarter in comparison to the same periods of the previous year.

Institutional Holdings

Significant institutional investors hold a portion of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top holders, owning 20.21% of the company’s shares. Moreover, mutual funds like the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and the SPDR Kensho New Economies Composite ETF have substantial holdings.

Company Overview

Founded in 2013 and based in Singapore, Canaan, Inc. is a technology company engaged in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products. The company integrates IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People’s Republic of China. The company does not currently pay a dividend and does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

eBay Inc. Begins Trading at $43.42, Shows Promising Growth Despite Market Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Uttar Pradesh Battles Fuel Shortage Amid Truck Drivers' Strike

By Dil Bar Irshad

Birmingham's Flourishing Job Market: A Beacon of Opportunities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Round of EU's Tariff Suspension/Quota Scheme Announced for Irish Manufacturers

By BNN Correspondents

OSB GROUP PLC Announces Share Capital with Voting Rights ...
@Business · 1 min
OSB GROUP PLC Announces Share Capital with Voting Rights ...
heart comment 0
Did You Strike Gold? $1 Million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Sold at Kwik Trip

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Did You Strike Gold? $1 Million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Sold at Kwik Trip
Fate Therapeutics Reports Significant Drop in Stock Price Amidst High Growth Rate

By BNN Correspondents

Fate Therapeutics Reports Significant Drop in Stock Price Amidst High Growth Rate
Woodside Ends Funding Relationship with Artrage, Perth Festivals Cut Fossil Fuel Ties

By Geeta Pillai

Woodside Ends Funding Relationship with Artrage, Perth Festivals Cut Fossil Fuel Ties
2024 Outlook: Channel and Distribution Sector Navigates Economic Uncertainty with Caution and Optimism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Outlook: Channel and Distribution Sector Navigates Economic Uncertainty with Caution and Optimism
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Football Players Inspired by Former Coach's Wisdom Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
16 seconds
Indian Football Players Inspired by Former Coach's Wisdom Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Antonio Brown Targets Tom Brady in New Tirade, Labels Him 'Selfish'
35 seconds
Antonio Brown Targets Tom Brady in New Tirade, Labels Him 'Selfish'
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
57 seconds
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
1 min
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
1 min
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
Egbuwalo Appointed as Acting National Coordinator of NSIPA
1 min
Egbuwalo Appointed as Acting National Coordinator of NSIPA
Eddie Kingston Crowned First Triple Crown Champion in AEW's Inaugural Continental Classic
3 mins
Eddie Kingston Crowned First Triple Crown Champion in AEW's Inaugural Continental Classic
Travis County GOP Fails to Secure Hand Count Resources for March Primary
3 mins
Travis County GOP Fails to Secure Hand Count Resources for March Primary
Upcoming Sports Events: A Global Showcase of Athletic Excellence
3 mins
Upcoming Sports Events: A Global Showcase of Athletic Excellence
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
44 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
53 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app