Business

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Stock Price Shows Dynamic Shift, Quarterly Report Exceeds Estimates

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Stock Price Shows Dynamic Shift, Quarterly Report Exceeds Estimates

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) started the trading day on January 2, 2024, with a stock price of $46.56, which saw a dynamic shift before closing at $46.88. The stock price has demonstrated a range of volatility over the past year, swinging between $38.33 and $60.27. The company’s financial growth is apparent, with significant increases in sales and earnings per share over the last five years, demonstrating a 60.83% and 202.11% annual increase, respectively.

Promising Financial Figures

With a total of 214.31 million shares outstanding, Caesars Entertainment’s market float stands at 205.68 million. The company’s financial metrics reflect a gross margin of 38.95%, an operating margin of 17.20%, and a pretax margin of -5.22%. Stakeholders show a substantial interest in the company, with insider ownership at 4.65% and institutional ownership at a high of 92.74%. Recent insider transactions include a purchase of 15,000 shares made by a company director and a sale of 33,282 shares by the CAO & Chief Administrative Officer.

Quarterly Report Exceeds Expectations

The latest quarterly report by Caesars Entertainment exceeded consensus estimates by $0.1 per share, earning $0.34 per share. Despite a negative return on equity of -19.55%, the company boasts a return on investment of 50.0% over the past twelve months. Analysts predict earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with an expected increase to $1.27 per share in the following year.

Market Volatility and Predictions

Caesars Entertainment’s stock volatility is evident, with a historical volatility of 50.85% over the past 14 days compared to the previous 100 days. The stock’s resistance levels stand at $48.84, $49.91, and $51.24, with support levels at $46.44, $45.11, and $44.04. The company’s market capitalization is $10.31 billion, with annual sales of $10.821 billion and an annual income of -$899,000.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

