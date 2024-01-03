Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Stock Price Shows Dynamic Shift, Quarterly Report Exceeds Estimates

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) started the trading day on January 2, 2024, with a stock price of $46.56, which saw a dynamic shift before closing at $46.88. The stock price has demonstrated a range of volatility over the past year, swinging between $38.33 and $60.27. The company’s financial growth is apparent, with significant increases in sales and earnings per share over the last five years, demonstrating a 60.83% and 202.11% annual increase, respectively.

Promising Financial Figures

With a total of 214.31 million shares outstanding, Caesars Entertainment’s market float stands at 205.68 million. The company’s financial metrics reflect a gross margin of 38.95%, an operating margin of 17.20%, and a pretax margin of -5.22%. Stakeholders show a substantial interest in the company, with insider ownership at 4.65% and institutional ownership at a high of 92.74%. Recent insider transactions include a purchase of 15,000 shares made by a company director and a sale of 33,282 shares by the CAO & Chief Administrative Officer.

Quarterly Report Exceeds Expectations

The latest quarterly report by Caesars Entertainment exceeded consensus estimates by $0.1 per share, earning $0.34 per share. Despite a negative return on equity of -19.55%, the company boasts a return on investment of 50.0% over the past twelve months. Analysts predict earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with an expected increase to $1.27 per share in the following year.

Market Volatility and Predictions

Caesars Entertainment’s stock volatility is evident, with a historical volatility of 50.85% over the past 14 days compared to the previous 100 days. The stock’s resistance levels stand at $48.84, $49.91, and $51.24, with support levels at $46.44, $45.11, and $44.04. The company’s market capitalization is $10.31 billion, with annual sales of $10.821 billion and an annual income of -$899,000.