Bursa Malaysia Forecasts 7% Annual Increase in Net Profit, Velesto Energy Eyes Higher Earnings

Malaysia's stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia Bhd, is projected to declare a net profit of RM52.5 million for the last quarter of 2023, marking a 7% annual rise. The estimate comes from RHB Research, which also predicts a 13% fall in earnings compared to the preceding quarter. This forecast, scheduled for disclosure on January 31, is premised on an escalated securities average daily value (SADV) of RM2.72 billion, a rise of 30% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter, driven by substantial direct business transactions.

Derivatives Trading Declines

Conversely, derivatives trading experienced a downturn, with the average daily contracts traded dropping by 13% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter. The decrease is primarily ascribed to a reduction in trades of FBM KLCI and crude palm oil futures contracts.

RHB Research Forecasts for Bursa Malaysia

RHB Research envisions a full-year core net profit for Bursa Malaysia of RM223 million in 2023, a marginal 2% slump from the previous year. However, the brokerage has revised its forecast upwards by 2% in response to a strong securities market onset in 2023 and a projected 17% surge in 2024's SADV. RHB Research has issued a 'buy' recommendation with an augmented target price of RM8.10 per share.

HLIB Research's Projections

On the other hand, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research estimates Bursa Malaysia's 4Q23 core earnings at RM59.6 million, reflecting a 21.5% year-on-year growth but a 1.4% decline from the preceding quarter. HLIB's full-year core earnings estimate for Bursa Malaysia stands at RM225.1 million, nearly consistent with 2022, and maintains a 'hold' recommendation with a target price of RM7.12. HLIB notes that the improved ADV outlook is already accounted for in the current stock price.

In a parallel development, Velesto Energy Bhd is poised for higher earnings in 4Q23 due to potential contracts and an increased rig fleet utilization rate. The firm anticipates the Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS) umbrella contract to solidify in 1Q24, and management predicts an improved rig fleet utilization rate for 2024. HLIB Research expects 4Q23 earnings to range between RM28mil and RM35mil, while Maybank Investment Bank forecasts the company’s 4Q23 utilization rate to hit a high of 89% with all jack-up rigs up and running.