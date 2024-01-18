BURGERIZZR Unveils Updated 2022 Board of Directors' Report Prior to Main Market Transition

BURGERIZZR, a publicly listed company, has made significant updates to its Board of Directors' report for the year 2022. These updates come before the company's transition to the Main Market, slated for October 15, 2023, and have been given the go-ahead by BURGERIZZR's Board of Directors.
Amendments to Governance Policies and Regulations
The updated report holds additional insights not found in its prior version. It details the application of certain governance policies and regulations, which were executed in the last quarter of 2023 and were therefore not previously noted. BURGERIZZR's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance is clear in these updates.
Revamped Remuneration Table
An amended remuneration table, a striking feature of the new report, now offers comprehensive information on the top five senior executives' compensation. The previous version provided a consolidated total, and this change is a testament to the company's shift towards a more transparent approach.
Expanded Disclosures and Clarifications
With the new version of the report, BURGERIZZR has gone a step further in its commitment to transparency. Disclosures and clarifications have been broadened to reveal the methodology behind bonus calculations and the allocation of end-of-service bonuses. Moreover, the updated report addresses the review of the independence of board members, the management of conflict of interest situations, and provides more depth on certain risks and financial indicators.
BURGERIZZR assures that the republished report adheres to all the necessary legal and regulatory requirements and contains all the information mandated by the authorities. This move signals the company's ongoing commitment to good corporate governance and transparency, ahead of its transition to the Main Market.