Business

Bumble Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Performance and Market Predictions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Bumble Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Performance and Market Predictions

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) experienced a 3.53% drop in its opening stock price, marking a decrease to $15.20 from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock fluctuated, reaching a high of $15.3206 and a low of $14.72, before closing at $15.28. The company’s 52-week stock range is recorded between $12.29 and $27.92. Over a five-year period, Bumble Inc’s sales growth in the Technology Sector was reported at 22.84%, with an impressive yearly earnings per share growth averaging 143.29%.

Bumble Inc’s Financial Performance

Bumble Inc. has a total of 950 employees and financial ratios indicating a gross margin of 62.46%, an operating margin of 0.90%, and a pretax margin of -12.25%. The insider ownership stands at 28.89%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 69.50%. Recent insider transactions included a significant sale by a 10% owner who sold 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 each. The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $0.12, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.05, with a net margin of -8.83% and a return on equity of -4.92%.

Future Projections

Analysts predict an earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year and a potential increase to 143.29% per share for the next fiscal year. Bumble Inc’s stock performance indicators show a quick ratio of 2.97, a price to sales ratio of 1.98, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 13.26. The diluted EPS stands at -0.74 but is projected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter and 0.50 in one year.

Market Performance and Predictions

The stock’s average volume over 5 days was 1.76 million, with a Stochastic %D of 41.29% and an Average True Range of 0.59. The historical volatility rate was 35.51% over the past 14 days, compared to 41.39% over the past 100 days. Bumble Inc’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.20, and its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. The stock has potential resistance levels at $15.13, $15.53, and $15.73, and support levels at $14.53, $14.33, and $13.93.

With 136,751K outstanding shares, Bumble Inc has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, with sales totaling 903,500K and a net income of -79,750K. The last quarter income was reported at 275,510K.

Business Stock Markets
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

