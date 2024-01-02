Bumble Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Performance and Market Predictions

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) experienced a 3.53% drop in its opening stock price, marking a decrease to $15.20 from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock fluctuated, reaching a high of $15.3206 and a low of $14.72, before closing at $15.28. The company’s 52-week stock range is recorded between $12.29 and $27.92. Over a five-year period, Bumble Inc’s sales growth in the Technology Sector was reported at 22.84%, with an impressive yearly earnings per share growth averaging 143.29%.

Bumble Inc’s Financial Performance

Bumble Inc. has a total of 950 employees and financial ratios indicating a gross margin of 62.46%, an operating margin of 0.90%, and a pretax margin of -12.25%. The insider ownership stands at 28.89%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 69.50%. Recent insider transactions included a significant sale by a 10% owner who sold 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 each. The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $0.12, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.05, with a net margin of -8.83% and a return on equity of -4.92%.

Future Projections

Analysts predict an earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year and a potential increase to 143.29% per share for the next fiscal year. Bumble Inc’s stock performance indicators show a quick ratio of 2.97, a price to sales ratio of 1.98, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 13.26. The diluted EPS stands at -0.74 but is projected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter and 0.50 in one year.

Market Performance and Predictions

The stock’s average volume over 5 days was 1.76 million, with a Stochastic %D of 41.29% and an Average True Range of 0.59. The historical volatility rate was 35.51% over the past 14 days, compared to 41.39% over the past 100 days. Bumble Inc’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.20, and its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. The stock has potential resistance levels at $15.13, $15.53, and $15.73, and support levels at $14.53, $14.33, and $13.93.

With 136,751K outstanding shares, Bumble Inc has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, with sales totaling 903,500K and a net income of -79,750K. The last quarter income was reported at 275,510K.