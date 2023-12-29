en English
Business

Bullish Options Trader Forecasts Record High for Apple Stock

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:02 pm EST
In a recent display of bullish sentiment, an options trader has predicted that Apple Inc.’s stock ($AAPL) will achieve new heights in the coming weeks. This optimistic outlook is possibly grounded in an analysis of market trends, Apple’s performance, and other indicators suggesting an upward trajectory for the tech giant’s share price. Options expert Michael Khouw has analyzed this trading activity and offered an explanation for the specific strategies being used.

Apple’s Recent Stock Performance

Recently, Apple’s stock reached an unprecedented peak of $198.11 per share. Even though it hasn’t been a top performer in the market over the last 365 days, it has seen a substantial increase in value, adding over 50%. At the time of writing, AAPL was trading at $193.15, marking a 0.05% increase from the previous trading session. These figures suggest a profitable outcome for investors who procured $1,000 worth of Apple stock at $129.93 per share, with their investment now valued at approximately $1,480.

Predicted Rise to All-Time High

Despite facing certain challenges and headwinds, Apple’s stock is anticipated to achieve unprecedented highs. The company has demonstrated notable strength in iPhone sales, particularly in China and India, among other markets. Its services business is also thriving, boasting over 1 billion paid subscriptions and rapidly increasing revenue. While the stock may not be cheap, it consistently outperforms expectations and remains one of the world’s leading companies. With these factors in mind, the short-term signals and trends for Apple’s stock appear positive, indicating a potential buying opportunity.

Analysts’ Ratings and Predictions

According to the ratings issued by 35 analysts, the consensus for Apple’s stock is a ‘Moderate Buy’, with 9 hold ratings, 25 buy ratings, and 1 strong buy rating. The average twelve-month price prediction for Apple is $199.54, with a high price target of $250.00 and a low target of $54.00. Based on these 12-month forecasts, analysts predict a 12.57% upside for Apple’s stock. Over the past 90 days, various financial institutions have rated Apple favorably, more so than other Computer and Technology companies, with a consensus rating score of 2.77 compared to the industry average of 2.56.

Business Stock Markets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

