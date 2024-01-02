en English
Bulgaria

Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
The dawn of the new year brought a blend of optimism and caution to the Bulgarian stock market. The benchmark SOFIX index seized the moment, inching up by 0.49% to close at 768.87 points. This upward trajectory was largely fuelled by significant gains from First Investment Bank (Fibank) and Shelly Group, a manufacturer of IoT products. Both companies emerged as the day’s high climbers, with Fibank posting a robust 2.74% gain and Shelly Group not far behind at 1.91%. The latter also claimed the spotlight as the most traded stock of the day.

A Mixed Bag of Results Across Indices

This opening day of trading showcased a varied landscape across the market indices. The BGREIT index, which tracks real estate investment trusts, echoed the positive sentiment of the SOFIX index, ending the day 0.33% higher. The wider BGBX40 index, encompassing the 40 most traded shares, also witnessed a marginal uptick of 0.08%. However, this modest increase was overshadowed by losses incurred by companies such as Gradus and Zarneni Hrani Bulgaria.

Minor Setbacks and Major Drops

Not all market indices reveled in the growth experienced by the SOFIX and BGREIT. The BGTR30 index, which gives equal weight to companies with a free float of at least 10%, experienced a minor decrease. The hardest hit was the BEAMX index, reflecting growth companies, which suffered a significant drop of 1.37%, marking the most dramatic decline of the day’s trading.

Turnover Trends Downward

In terms of market turnover, the opening day of the new year saw a decrease compared to the previous trading session. Despite the highs and lows experienced across the various indices, the overall turnover on the main market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) declined, hinting at a cautious approach by investors at the start of the year.

Bulgaria Business Stock Markets
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

