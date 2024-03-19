BSE Smallcap Index Faces Worst Monthly Performance in 2 Years Amid Sharp Sell-Off

March 2023 has been marked by a significant downturn in the BSE Smallcap index, which is poised to record its worst monthly performance in two years if it closes at current levels. This sharp decline has led to widespread concern among retail investors, with the index down by more than 7% so far. Factors contributing to this sell-off include regulatory warnings, liquidity crunch, and recent enforcement raids, highlighting the volatile nature of smallcap investments.

Unprecedented Downturn

The BSE Smallcap index's performance this month represents only the fourth instance since 2015 where it has underperformed the BSE Sensex by more than 8% in a single month. Historical comparisons show that such a decline is not common, with only seven instances of a drop over 7% since 2015, and just four instances of a slide over 10% in any given month. The current situation is particularly notable, given the index's significant fall of more than 10% from its March peak, underscoring the sharp reversal from the gains of the past two years.

Factors at Play

Several factors have contributed to the current sell-off in smallcap stocks. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued warnings about "froth" in small and midcap shares, while mutual fund body AMFI has advised its members to moderate inflows into these equity schemes. Additional pressures include advance tax payments leading to a liquidity crunch and recent Enforcement Directorate raids targeting alleged money laundering operations. These events have collectively dampened market sentiment, contributing to the steep decline observed in the BSE Smallcap index.

Expert Insights

Despite the downturn, some market experts believe the sell-off may be an overreaction. Purvesh Shelatkar, Head of Institutional Broking at Monarch Networth Capital, suggests that the earnings growth of smallcaps and midcaps over the past two years supports their rally, and that the price-to-earnings (PE) expansion hasn't been significant. Shelatkar advises investors to focus on stocks with high positive cash flows, regardless of market capitalization, highlighting the importance of prudent investment strategies during volatile periods.

This downturn in the BSE Smallcap index offers a moment of reflection for investors about the inherent risks and volatility associated with smallcap investments. While the sharp decline has been alarming, it also serves as a reminder of the need for careful selection and strategic planning in portfolio management. As the market navigates through these turbulent times, the resilience and adaptability of investors will be key to overcoming the challenges posed by the current environment.