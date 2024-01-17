Borr Drilling: A Dip in Stocks but Strong Growth on the Horizon

In the energy sector, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR), a company specializing in Oil & Gas Drilling, witnessed a minor dip in its stock price, marking a -0.31% opening from the previous day's trading and closing at $6.55. Despite the slight dip, the firm has observed a significant annual sales growth of 38.83% over the past five years, coupled with an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 105.17%.

Company Overview

Borr Drilling, with its 2504 employees, has a substantial market presence. The company's float stands at $217.02 million, with outstanding shares amounting to $228.95 million. The insider ownership is 14.37%, and institutional ownership is 57.34%.

Financial Performance

The latest quarterly report of Borr Drilling indicated $0 earnings per share, falling short of the consensus estimate by $0.07. However, the future EPS are projected to be $0.15 for the current fiscal year, with a surge to 105.17% in the ensuing fiscal year.

The firm's performance metrics display a quick ratio of 0.75 and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.37. The diluted EPS currently stands at -0.12, anticipated to climb to 0.07 next quarter and projected to hit 0.69 in a year.

Market Movement

Borr Drilling reports a raw stochastic average of 39.43% and a dip in volatility, with a historical volatility of 33.41% over the past 14 days compared to 42.76% over the past 100 days. The company's 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.11. Key resistance and support levels are identified, with the current market capitalization at $1.65 billion, and last quarter sales reported at 191,500 K.

On the dividend front, Borr Drilling has a yield of 0.77% and paid $0.05 per share in the past year. The last ex-dividend date was Jan 2, 2024. Compared to Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), another small-cap oils/energy company, Borr Drilling is currently more affordable, trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The consensus price target for Borr Drilling is $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%, making it more favorable than Precision Drilling according to equities research analysts.