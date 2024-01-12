en English
Business

Blood-Plasma Company Grifols SA Faces Historic Weekly Stock Decline

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Blood-Plasma Company Grifols SA Faces Historic Weekly Stock Decline

In a case exemplifying the profound impact a negative report from a short seller can have on stock performance, the shares of Barcelona-based blood-plasma company, Grifols SA, are witnessing their largest weekly decline ever. This follows a report from Gotham City Research LLC, a short seller, that criticized Grifols’ accounting practices and corporate governance.

Grifols’ Share Plunge and Investor Concerns

Grifols SA’s shares slumped by 12% on Friday, reaching 8.72 by 11:22 a.m., placing the stock on a trajectory for its most significant weekly drop in history. Despite efforts from Grifols’ management to reassure investors, the shares have fallen by nearly 40% since the release of Gotham City Research’s report on Tuesday, leading to a decrease in market value of approximately €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion).

Gotham City Research’s Damning Report

On January 9, 2024, Gotham City Research LLC released a report accusing Grifols SA of artificially reducing leverage and overstating profit. The report triggered a sharp decline in the company’s stock value, with common shares falling by over 32% in pre-market trading. This has led to an investigation into potential securities law violations by Johnson Fistel, LLP, who has encouraged shareholders who have incurred losses to contact the firm.

Grifols Faces Regulatory Scrutiny and Debt Concerns

In the wake of the report, Grifols SA is facing scrutiny from the Spanish securities regulator. Investors are showing concern regarding the company’s debt pile, which amounted to €9.5 billion as of September. Despite CEO Thomas Glanzmann’s attempts to placify investors during an investor call, the company’s stock has continued to experience a sharp sell-off.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

