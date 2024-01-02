en English
Business

Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations

As the world grapples with the environmental implications of fossil fuel consumption, the electric vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing a paradigm shift. At the forefront of this revolution is Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK), a global leader synonymous with growth, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Despite a recent 8.13% drop in its share price to $3.39 and a significant decrease from its 52-week high of $15.40, the company has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, showing a 9.35% increase in the past five days.

Strategic Collaborations and Milestones

2023 marked a remarkable year for Blink Charging, characterized by strategic partnerships, capital raises, and record-breaking revenue. The company secured an exclusive agreement with Mitsubishi to establish an EV charging infrastructure across the automotive giant’s nationwide dealer network. In a significant financial coup, Blink Charging raised a staggering $100 million in capital, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Among its notable collaborations, Blink Charging partnered with the United States Postal Service, providing up to 41,500 EV charging stations. The company also acquired EV car sharing company Envoy Technologies Inc and forged agreements with AAA and Arcos Dorados, bringing EV charging services to five McDonald’s locations in Puerto Rico. With nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide, Blink Charging’s contribution to an electrified future is undeniable.

Financial Performance and Industry Standings

Despite the recent price drop, Blink Charging has demonstrated promising signs of recovery and potential for growth. Their current consensus price target stands at $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.67%. However, with a -50.30% annual growth rate, the company lags behind its industry peers, whose average annual growth rate stands at 11.70%.

Over the past five years, the company’s earnings growth rate has been 40.40%. However, predictions for 2024 indicate a decrease in earnings by -77.77%. The next earnings report is scheduled for release between February 26 and March 01. This report is eagerly anticipated, as Blink Charging’s last earnings results reported a surprising $0.30 higher than analysts’ consensus estimates.

Ownership and Institutional Holders

16.00% of Blink Charging’s shares are held by insiders, while institutions hold 39.64%. Blackrock Inc. and The Vanguard Group Inc are the top institutional holders, with 15.81% and 10.89% of the shares, respectively. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two mutual funds holding BLNK shares.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

