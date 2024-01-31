Big Tech Stocks Lead Sharp Decline on Wall Street Amid Fed Rate Decision

On Wednesday, Wall Street was awash in a sea of red as Big Tech stocks, the prized jewels of the stock market, tumbled. The downward spiral was a consequence of the Federal Reserve's assertion that it is unlikely to cut interest rates in March. This sent ripples through the market and ended up rocking the boat for Big Tech stocks. The S&P 500 plummeted 1.6%, marking its worst day since September, while the Nasdaq composite, where many tech giants reside, saw a more pronounced drop of 2.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also felt the tremors, falling by 0.8%.

Big Tech Takes a Hit

In the world of tech, Alphabet, Google's parent company, bore the brunt of the hit, with a 7.5% decrease in its stock value. This happened despite Alphabet reporting a higher-than-expected profit and revenue. The drop was a result of concerns arising around advertising revenue trends, sending a chill down the spine of investors. Other tech titans such as Microsoft and Tesla also saw their share prices shrink. Microsoft's shares fell 2.7% in spite of posting better-than-expected earnings, and Tesla's stock decreased by 2.2% following a Delaware judge's ruling against CEO Elon Musk's compensation package.

Fed's Rate Decision Influences Market

The stock market had been rallying on hopes that the Fed would cut interest rates, which would alleviate economic pressure and boost stock valuations. However, the Fed's decision to hold its ground on its main interest rate and its stance on not planning rate cuts until inflation is sustainably moving towards its 2% target, particularly dampened those hopes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed doubt that the required confidence in reduced inflation would be achieved by the next meeting in March.

Global Markets Respond to Unsettled Wall Street

In response to the Fed's announcement, Treasury yields fluctuated, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropping to 3.92% from 4.04%. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all closed with losses, and while stocks in China fell sharply, other markets in Asia were mixed and European stocks saw modest declines. As the earnings reports from Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms are due, the expectations are high. Yet, the recent tumult on Wall Street serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of Big Tech stocks and the influence of the Federal Reserve's decisions on global markets.