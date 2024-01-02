en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Its Own Shares: A Strategic Move

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:39 pm EST
BH Macro Limited Buys Back Its Own Shares: A Strategic Move

On January 2, 2024, BH Macro Limited, a closed-ended collective investment scheme, has made a significant move in the financial landscape by purchasing its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange via J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This strategic acquisition is seen as a move to strengthen the company’s financial footing.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the procurement of 150,000 Sterling Shares at a benchmark price of 368 pence per share. In addition to this, 103,801 more Sterling Shares were acquired at the same price. These shares, post-acquisition, will not be circulated in the market but will be held in the treasury by the company, a common practice among corporations to manage stock supply and demand.

Post-Transaction Scenario

Following this significant transaction, BH Macro Limited has reported that the total number of shares in issue for each share class would be 371,770,348 Sterling Shares excluding those held in Treasury. Furthermore, 1,758,078 Sterling Shares will be held in the Treasury, and 29,856,472 Dollar Shares will remain with none held in Treasury. Consequently, the total voting rights in the company from January 2, 2024, stand at 569,583,015, marking a new phase in the company’s financial framework.

Contact for Enquiries

For further enquiries related to this transaction, the Company Secretary at Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited can be approached. Additionally, William Simmonds from JPMorgan Cazenove is also available for consultation.

0
Business Stock Markets United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ahuja Builders' Scam: Duping Dreams and Shattering Savings in Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI): A High-Growth Investment Avenue

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tech Reporter Jason Del Rey Joins Fortune Magazine

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Publishers' Revenue Index: The Rise of Data Protection Officers Amidst Challenges

By Quadri Adejumo

Broadway Licensing Global Expands International Presence with New Lond ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Broadway Licensing Global Expands International Presence with New Lond ...
heart comment 0
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s New Direct Financial Obligation: A Step Towards Financial Reform

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York's New Direct Financial Obligation: A Step Towards Financial Reform
Christmas Eve Fire Devastates Rochford Industrial Site, Furniture Outlets Main Distribution Center Heavily Affected

By Israel Ojoko

Christmas Eve Fire Devastates Rochford Industrial Site, Furniture Outlets Main Distribution Center Heavily Affected
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.
Austin Shopper Strikes Lottery Gold with $34 Million Ticket

By Momen Zellmi

Austin Shopper Strikes Lottery Gold with $34 Million Ticket
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana's Education System at Crossroads: The OPI Modernization Project Debate
14 seconds
Montana's Education System at Crossroads: The OPI Modernization Project Debate
Max Valiquette: The New Voice of Canadian Government Amidst Struggles
20 seconds
Max Valiquette: The New Voice of Canadian Government Amidst Struggles
Siraj Sikder Remembered: 49th Death Anniversary Marked Amidst Accusations
26 seconds
Siraj Sikder Remembered: 49th Death Anniversary Marked Amidst Accusations
Draymond Green: NBA Star Turns Hockey Scout, Discovers Rising Star Macklin Celebrini
48 seconds
Draymond Green: NBA Star Turns Hockey Scout, Discovers Rising Star Macklin Celebrini
Doubts Cast on Hunter Biden's Laptop: A Tale of Censorship and Disinformation
53 seconds
Doubts Cast on Hunter Biden's Laptop: A Tale of Censorship and Disinformation
The Trump Tapes: Implications for the 2024 Presidential Election
59 seconds
The Trump Tapes: Implications for the 2024 Presidential Election
ICAR-CIARI Paves Way for Sustainable Agriculture with Pearl Millet Cultivation under Coconut Plantation
1 min
ICAR-CIARI Paves Way for Sustainable Agriculture with Pearl Millet Cultivation under Coconut Plantation
AMA Unveils Health Recommendations for Americans in 2024
1 min
AMA Unveils Health Recommendations for Americans in 2024
Capitol Riot Investigation: Trump Accuses Committee of Evidence Sabotage
1 min
Capitol Riot Investigation: Trump Accuses Committee of Evidence Sabotage
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app