BH Macro Limited Buys Back Its Own Shares: A Strategic Move

On January 2, 2024, BH Macro Limited, a closed-ended collective investment scheme, has made a significant move in the financial landscape by purchasing its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange via J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This strategic acquisition is seen as a move to strengthen the company’s financial footing.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the procurement of 150,000 Sterling Shares at a benchmark price of 368 pence per share. In addition to this, 103,801 more Sterling Shares were acquired at the same price. These shares, post-acquisition, will not be circulated in the market but will be held in the treasury by the company, a common practice among corporations to manage stock supply and demand.

Post-Transaction Scenario

Following this significant transaction, BH Macro Limited has reported that the total number of shares in issue for each share class would be 371,770,348 Sterling Shares excluding those held in Treasury. Furthermore, 1,758,078 Sterling Shares will be held in the Treasury, and 29,856,472 Dollar Shares will remain with none held in Treasury. Consequently, the total voting rights in the company from January 2, 2024, stand at 569,583,015, marking a new phase in the company’s financial framework.

Contact for Enquiries

For further enquiries related to this transaction, the Company Secretary at Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited can be approached. Additionally, William Simmonds from JPMorgan Cazenove is also available for consultation.