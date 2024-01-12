en English
Business

Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges

In an era marked by economic turbulence, the financial health of companies has become the focal point of market analyses. A case in point is Synthomer, a London Stock Exchange-listed entity (LON:SYNTS), which recently drew attention due to an over 80% decline in its shares over the past year. Berenberg, a German bank, has offered a detailed analysis of the situation, unearthing interesting insights.

High Debt Level: A Red Flag or a Manageable Challenge?

The primary concern for investors surrounding Synthomer is its high levels of debt. Yet, Berenberg emphasizes that the company is not facing a liquidity problem. The reason behind this safety net is a timely 276.0 million rights issue that Synthomer carried out last year, providing the company with much-needed fiscal room to manoeuvre.

Construction Market Woes and Berenberg’s Optimism

Despite the headwinds in the construction market, which are expected to limit Synthomer’s ability to reduce its net debt organically, Berenberg remains sanguine. The bank maintains a ‘buy’ rating on Synthomer’s stock, hypothesizing that any signs of a cyclical recovery could trigger a significant surge in the company’s share price.

Operating Profit Forecasts and Price-to-Earnings Ratio

Berenberg has recalibrated its operating profit forecasts for Synthomer for the period from 2023 to 2025. The revision is a high-single-digit percentage reduction, primarily due to projected lower margins and volumes connected to the struggling construction sector. Despite this, the shares are currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2x for 2025. This figure is a stark contrast to the historical average of about 11.0x. Berenberg’s price target for Synthomer is based on a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 9.0x, reinforcing their optimism.

Business Stock Markets United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

