Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume

Belgrade’s blue-chip BELEX15 index saw a 0.22% increase, closing at 877.56 points on Wednesday. A significant contributor to this rise was the industrial gases producer, Messer Tehnogas, which experienced a 4.15% surge in its share price, closing at 16,500 dinars. However, the trading volume of Messer Tehnogas was remarkably low, with only one share traded.

Stock Market Dynamics

On the other hand, insurance company Dunav Osiguranje had a contrasting fate on the stock exchange. The blue-chip company witnessed its shares fall by 1.59% to 926 dinars, leading the decliners for the day. Despite the drop in share price, Dunav Osiguranje marked the highest turnover of the day, with a total of 1,371 shares traded, amounting to 1.3 million dinars.

Broader Market Performance

Beyond the BELEX15 index, the broader BELEXline also saw positive movement, growing by 0.28% to conclude at 1,919.44 points. However, a significant drop was observed in the overall turnover on the Belgrade bourse, which plummeted to 2 million dinars from 201.7 million dinars on the last trading day before the New Year holiday. This considerable decrease was primarily attributed to the lack of trading in Treasury bonds which had accounted for a whopping 199.2 million dinars in the previous session.