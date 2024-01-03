en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume

Belgrade’s blue-chip BELEX15 index saw a 0.22% increase, closing at 877.56 points on Wednesday. A significant contributor to this rise was the industrial gases producer, Messer Tehnogas, which experienced a 4.15% surge in its share price, closing at 16,500 dinars. However, the trading volume of Messer Tehnogas was remarkably low, with only one share traded.

Stock Market Dynamics

On the other hand, insurance company Dunav Osiguranje had a contrasting fate on the stock exchange. The blue-chip company witnessed its shares fall by 1.59% to 926 dinars, leading the decliners for the day. Despite the drop in share price, Dunav Osiguranje marked the highest turnover of the day, with a total of 1,371 shares traded, amounting to 1.3 million dinars.

Broader Market Performance

Beyond the BELEX15 index, the broader BELEXline also saw positive movement, growing by 0.28% to conclude at 1,919.44 points. However, a significant drop was observed in the overall turnover on the Belgrade bourse, which plummeted to 2 million dinars from 201.7 million dinars on the last trading day before the New Year holiday. This considerable decrease was primarily attributed to the lack of trading in Treasury bonds which had accounted for a whopping 199.2 million dinars in the previous session.

0
Business Serbia Stock Markets
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By Momen Zellmi

Arkansas PSC Seeks Utility Input on Utilizing Federal Funds for Enhanced Services

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper Amid Mixed Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Eastern Union Triumphs Over Market Challenges; Closes Loans Across 30 States

By Saboor Bayat

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
@Africa · 2 mins
Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
heart comment 0
Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure

By Israel Ojoko

Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings
ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors

By BNN Correspondents

ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors
DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
25 seconds
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
59 seconds
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
2 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
2 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
3 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
3 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
4 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
4 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
4 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
13 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app