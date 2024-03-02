BAT Bangladesh Floor Price Curbs to Lift, Dividend Declines Amidst Growth

Following a directive from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), floor price restrictions on British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh stock are set to be removed on March 4th. This decision comes in the wake of the company announcing a 100% cash dividend for 2023, marking the lowest dividend payout in over ten years despite a slight increase in profit.

Stock Market and Dividend Dynamics

BAT Bangladesh, a leading entity on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, has seen its shares stagnate at a floor price of Tk518.70 since September 2022. The lifting of this restriction coincides with the company's declaration of a modest profit increase to Tk1,788 crore in 2023 from Tk1,787 crore in 2022. This minimal growth has led to a significant reduction in dividend payout, from a 200% cash dividend in the previous year to a mere 30% of last year's total profit for 2023.

Investments and Financial Performance

Despite these challenges, BAT Bangladesh has continued to invest heavily in its operations, with over Tk1,200 crore poured into enhancing production capacity over the past three years. The company's efforts seem to be paying off, as evidenced by a 10% growth in net turnover for the first nine months of 2023, reaching Tk6,793 crore. Domestic cigarette sales and leaf exports have also seen a notable increase, contributing to the company's robust financial performance in a competitive market.

Global Reach and Future Prospects

BAT Bangladesh not only dominates the local market but also plays a significant role in the global tobacco industry, exporting cigarettes and tobacco leaves to various countries. With the BAT's annual general meeting scheduled for March 28th, stakeholders are keenly awaiting detailed financial disclosures and insights into the company's strategic direction in 2024 and beyond. As the floor price restriction lifts, the market is watching closely to see how this will impact BAT Bangladesh's stock performance and investor sentiment.

The decision to lift floor price restrictions on BAT Bangladesh's stock marks a significant moment for the company and its shareholders. While the reduced dividend payout reflects a cautious approach amidst modest profit growth, the continuous investment in production and expansion into global markets underscores BAT's commitment to long-term growth and stability. As the tobacco giant adjusts to new market dynamics, its future moves will be closely monitored by investors and industry analysts alike.