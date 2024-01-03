Bank of Maharashtra’s Q3 Performance Surges, Stock Soars in Early Trade

In a commendable display of financial fortitude, the Bank of Maharashtra has announced a robust Q3 performance for the fiscal year ending December FY24. The public sector bank has seen a significant surge in its business metrics, with gross advances growing by over 20 percent and deposits expanding by 17.9 percent.

Impressive Business Expansion

The bank’s total business has seen an impressive 18.92 percent growth, reaching a value of Rs 4.34 lakh crore. This growth spurt can be attributed to a substantial rise in deposits, amounting to Rs 2.46 lakh crore, and gross advances, which hit Rs 1.89 lakh crore. This growth narrative is reflective of the bank’s strategic planning and market acuity.

Stock Market Response

In response to the bank’s positive performance, its shares rose by 2 percent in early trade on January 3. As of 9:24 am, the stock was trading at Rs 46.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This uptick in share value underscores market confidence in the Bank of Maharashtra’s financial robustness.

Brokerage Firm’s Bullish Stance

Reinforcing market sentiment, brokerage firm Ajcon Global has demonstrated a bullish stance on the bank’s stock. It has recommended a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 49. Over the past six months, the Bank of Maharashtra’s stock has yielded a return of 51.75 percent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty Bank index, which had a return of 5.77 percent over the same period. This superior performance showcases the bank’s resilience amidst evolving market dynamics.