en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of America Shares Stumble in a Mixed Stock Market Session

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Bank of America Shares Stumble in a Mixed Stock Market Session

Thursday marked a disappointing day for Bank of America Corp. as its shares tumbled 1.34%, closing at $33.15. This drop was the fourth consecutive day of losses for the banking giant, falling short of its 52-week high of $37.00, achieved on February 7th. In the midst of the slightly fluctuating stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing a modest rise of 0.04% and the S&P 500 Index dipping by 0.07%, Bank of America’s stock couldn’t evade the downward trend.

Competitive Underperformance

Comparing Bank of America’s performance with its competitors brings the decline further into perspective. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. slipped by a lesser margin of 0.42%, while Wells Fargo & Co. saw an even tinier decrease of 0.08%. Trading volume for Bank of America was higher than average, with 48.6 million shares exchanged, surpassing the 50-day average volume of 42.7 million.

A Fourth Quarter Earnings Hurdle

The bank also experienced a decline in both Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. This dip stood in contrast to the overall rise in major financial stocks during the same period. Analysts are anticipating potential negative reactions to any earnings surprises for Bank of America but also see opportunities for the bank to address credit concerns and potentially build on recent gains.

Impact of Falling Bond Yields

The article highlights the significant impact of falling bond yields on the U.S. banking industry, leading to a substantial hit to profits. Bank of America faced fourth-quarter earnings hurdles with a 34% decline in earnings and a decrease in net interest margin. Other U.S. banking giants such as Citicorp and Wells Fargo are also projected to witness a drop in profits and credit metrics.

In conclusion, while Bank of America struggles with its stock decline, it reveals a broader narrative of the challenges faced by the banking industry in the current economic climate. The bank’s performance serves as a reminder that while the financial market’s pulse may fluctuate, the health of individual institutions can often tell a deeper, more intricate story.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
Marking 2024 as a year of strategic change, MissionSquare Research Institute has uncurled five cardinal workforce trends for organizations to keep an eye on. These insights, derived from their 2023 research, encapsulate imperative concerns ranging from employee engagement to modernizing workforce systems. Engaging the Youth for a Future-Ready Workforce Standing first in the line of
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
Unusual Options Trading Volume in Russell 3000 Companies
5 mins ago
Unusual Options Trading Volume in Russell 3000 Companies
Virtu Financial Inc Offers Attractive Dividend Yield Amid Market Volatility
6 mins ago
Virtu Financial Inc Offers Attractive Dividend Yield Amid Market Volatility
Google Clarifies 'Inappropriate Content' in Advertising Policy Update
2 mins ago
Google Clarifies 'Inappropriate Content' in Advertising Policy Update
Notable Options Trading Activity in Three Russell 3000 Index Components
3 mins ago
Notable Options Trading Activity in Three Russell 3000 Index Components
United Grocery Outlet Marks 50th Anniversary with Gratitude
4 mins ago
United Grocery Outlet Marks 50th Anniversary with Gratitude
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
2 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
2 mins
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
4 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
5 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
5 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
5 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
7 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
8 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app