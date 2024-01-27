Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Report Strong Q3FY24 Performance; Shares React Differently

Indian two-wheeler industry giants, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor both reported strong financial performances for Q3FY24, resulting in significant movements in their respective shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). While Bajaj Auto's share price surged, TVS Motor's experienced a decrease yet maintained a positive outlook from brokerage firms.

Bajaj Auto's Impressive Performance

Bajaj Auto's share price soared by 5.4%, hitting a new 52-week high thanks to a 30% year-on-year increase in its operational revenue, which stood at Rs 12,114 crore. The company's EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) also recorded new highs. The EBITDA margin was 20.1%, and the PAT was Rs 2,042 crore, marking a 37% YoY increase. This outstanding performance had previously led to a 1400% dividend payout in 2024, translating to Rs 140 per share, with a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analysts from Religare Broking have recommended buying Bajaj Auto shares, revising their target price upwards to Rs 8,398.

TVS Motor's Performance and Outlook

On the other hand, TVS Motor's share price fell by 3.02% on BSE, and the company currently holds a market cap of Rs 92,250.04 crore. The company had paid a 500% dividend in 2023, equating to Rs 5 per share, and boasts a dividend yield of 0.26%. Despite the decrease in share price, TVS Motor reported a 40% growth in its Operating EBITDA at Rs 924 crores, and a 68% increase in its PAT at Rs 593 crores in Q3FY24. Brokerages such as JM Financial and Elara Capital maintain a 'BUY' rating for TVS Motor, both setting a target price of INR 2,100.

Both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have been flagged as strong performers with potential for investment. However, prospective investors are advised to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions. Neither the author nor the brokerage firms can be held accountable for any potential losses.