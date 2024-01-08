en English
Business

Astounding 900% Surge in International Holding Company’s Shares: Deciphering the Phenomenon

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Astounding 900% Surge in International Holding Company's Shares: Deciphering the Phenomenon

The International Holding Company (IHC), a prominent entity on the Abu Dhabi stock market, has made headlines with its dramatic surge in share price. Since 2021, the company’s shares have skyrocketed nearly 900%, catapulting its market value to a staggering $245 billion. This phenomenal growth has left market analysts and investors both intrigued and puzzled.

Unraveling the Reasons Behind the Ascent

Several factors have contributed to IHC’s meteoric rise. The company’s value has significantly inflated due to the acquisition of assets from its 61% shareholder, the Royal Group. This move has led to a considerable expansion in IHC’s portfolio value. Moreover, IHC is set to hold an 87% stake in 2PointZero, adding a further $27 billion of assets to its portfolio.

Questioning the Transparency of IHC’s Operations

Despite the clear asset-related reasons for IHC’s expansion, the company’s modus operandi has raised eyebrows. IHC’s stock market forays uniquely set a price on the bourse without the involvement of external banks as advisers. This approach has resulted in limited visibility into the growth profile of its various businesses, adding a layer of obscurity to its operations and growth projections.

Reflecting on Broader Market Trends

The case of IHC is emblematic of broader trends in the stock market, where significant stock movements can sometimes occur devoid of clear fundamental underpinnings. These instances highlight the complexities of the stock market and the challenges posed in understanding certain stocks’ performance. As the market continues to grapple with IHC’s extraordinary growth, the discussion surrounding its valuation and share price performance shows no signs of abating.

Business Stock Markets
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

