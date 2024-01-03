Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

The dawn of 2024 witnessed a decline in Asian stock markets, mirroring a downturn on Wall Street, which surrendered some of its significant gains from the preceding year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index experienced setbacks, with tech shares in Hong Kong plummeting by 2% and concerns over China’s economic growth applying a downward force on the markets.

Global Market Performance

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, South Korea’s benchmark, and other indices across Asia also registered decreases, while Japanese markets remained closed in observance of the New Year holiday. In the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw reductions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a marginal increase.

Notably, Big Tech stocks, which were among the biggest winners last year, faced some of the steepest drops. Giants like Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms underwent significant losses. Tesla, which reported its production and delivery figures for the end of 2024, saw its shares fluctuate before ultimately closing with a minimal loss.

Effects of Trade Restrictions

ASML, the Netherlands-based company, experienced a fall in its U.S. shares after the Dutch government revoked a license to export certain products to China. This move was in response to U.S. pressures for export restrictions on chip technology to China. However, amidst the gloom, health care stocks emerged as beacons of hope, with Moderna, Amgen, and UnitedHealth Group registering gains.

Economic Indicators and Investor Sentiment

Investors tread cautiously, anticipating a potential halt in the market rally that had been in momentum for nine continuous weeks. Recent economic reports pointed to a contraction in the U.S. manufacturing industry and a deceleration in construction spending growth. Treasury yields also retreated slightly after significant movements since the fall.

Upcoming economic reports, including the Federal Reserve minutes and U.S. job opening data, are being keenly awaited to discern the market’s trajectory. In other developments, U.S. benchmark crude oil and Brent crude witnessed minimal changes in price, while the U.S. dollar saw a minor decrease against the Japanese yen and an ascension against the euro.