en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Stock Markets

Asian Shares Soar to Five-Month High Amid Rate Cut Expectations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Asian Shares Soar to Five-Month High Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Asian shares reached a five-month high on Thursday, propelled by growing expectations of increasingly assertive interest rate cuts. This surge followed a substantial upswing in U.S. stocks and bonds, setting the stage for optimism in the market. However, the heightened anticipation also raised concerns about potential disappointments in the upcoming year, emphasizing the delicate balance between market enthusiasm and the potential for unmet expectations.

U.S. Stocks and Bonds Rally

Amid these shifting markets, the S&P 500 experienced a significant 14% leap over two months, nearing its highest closing peak ever. Concurrently, the price-to-earnings ratio rose by a quarter over the year to 24.0. Further East, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw an increase of 1.4%, marking an 11% rise over two months. However, Japan’s own Nikkei experienced a slight dip due to a strengthening yen.

Chinese Blue Chips Rally, Despite Economic Concerns

Despite prevailing concerns over China’s economic recovery and escalating tensions with the U.S., Chinese blue chips also experienced a rally, increasing by 2.3%. Market analysts and traders are keeping a close eye on these movements, as they may indicate broader trends in the global economy.

Expectations of Rate Cuts Influence Markets

Futures markets are betting strongly on the Federal Reserve cutting rates, with an 88% chance of a cut by March, a sharp contrast with the mere 21% probability just a month ago. There is anticipation of easing totaling 157 basis points for 2024, with rates expected to settle between 3.00-3.25% in 2025. This expectation has influenced bond yields, with 10-year Treasury notes reaching a five-month low and the two-year yield dropping significantly since October. The U.S. dollar weakened against other currencies, with the euro and sterling reaching their highest values since July and a five-month peak, respectively.

BOJ Governor Indicates No Rush to Change Policies

Despite the Bank of Japan’s slow monetary policy tightening, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated no rush to change the current loose policies. This stance has significant implications for the global economy, as Japan is a major player in international trade and finance.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High; Oil Prices Remain Subdued

In commodities, the weaker dollar and lower yields buoyed gold prices, leading them to hit an all-time closing high. However, oil prices remained subdued, with Brent crude at $79.75 a barrel and U.S. crude at $74.08 per barrel. Indian state-run banks are poised to resume purchasing government debt in anticipation of attractive prices before expected rate cuts.

0
Stock Markets
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Markets Conclude 2023 on a High Note with Record Highs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today's Record-breaking Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Fresh Record Highs for Nifty 50 and Sensex as Gains Extend to Fifth Consecutive Session in Stock Market Today

By Dil Bar Irshad

European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Share ...
@Business · 24 mins
European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Share ...
heart comment 0
Nifty 50 Surges to New All-Time High Amid Favorable Market Trends

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nifty 50 Surges to New All-Time High Amid Favorable Market Trends
Indian Stock Market 2023: Real Estate, PSUs, and Automobiles Lead the Way

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market 2023: Real Estate, PSUs, and Automobiles Lead the Way
Modest Uptick in European Stock Markets as Year-End Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

Modest Uptick in European Stock Markets as Year-End Approaches
Indian Stock Market Indices Hit New Highs Amid Positive Macroeconomic Sentiments

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Indices Hit New Highs Amid Positive Macroeconomic Sentiments
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
1 min
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
2 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
2 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
2 mins
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
4 mins
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
5 mins
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
6 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
9 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
9 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app