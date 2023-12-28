Asian Shares Soar to Five-Month High Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Asian shares reached a five-month high on Thursday, propelled by growing expectations of increasingly assertive interest rate cuts. This surge followed a substantial upswing in U.S. stocks and bonds, setting the stage for optimism in the market. However, the heightened anticipation also raised concerns about potential disappointments in the upcoming year, emphasizing the delicate balance between market enthusiasm and the potential for unmet expectations.

U.S. Stocks and Bonds Rally

Amid these shifting markets, the S&P 500 experienced a significant 14% leap over two months, nearing its highest closing peak ever. Concurrently, the price-to-earnings ratio rose by a quarter over the year to 24.0. Further East, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw an increase of 1.4%, marking an 11% rise over two months. However, Japan’s own Nikkei experienced a slight dip due to a strengthening yen.

Chinese Blue Chips Rally, Despite Economic Concerns

Despite prevailing concerns over China’s economic recovery and escalating tensions with the U.S., Chinese blue chips also experienced a rally, increasing by 2.3%. Market analysts and traders are keeping a close eye on these movements, as they may indicate broader trends in the global economy.

Expectations of Rate Cuts Influence Markets

Futures markets are betting strongly on the Federal Reserve cutting rates, with an 88% chance of a cut by March, a sharp contrast with the mere 21% probability just a month ago. There is anticipation of easing totaling 157 basis points for 2024, with rates expected to settle between 3.00-3.25% in 2025. This expectation has influenced bond yields, with 10-year Treasury notes reaching a five-month low and the two-year yield dropping significantly since October. The U.S. dollar weakened against other currencies, with the euro and sterling reaching their highest values since July and a five-month peak, respectively.

BOJ Governor Indicates No Rush to Change Policies

Despite the Bank of Japan’s slow monetary policy tightening, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated no rush to change the current loose policies. This stance has significant implications for the global economy, as Japan is a major player in international trade and finance.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High; Oil Prices Remain Subdued

In commodities, the weaker dollar and lower yields buoyed gold prices, leading them to hit an all-time closing high. However, oil prices remained subdued, with Brent crude at $79.75 a barrel and U.S. crude at $74.08 per barrel. Indian state-run banks are poised to resume purchasing government debt in anticipation of attractive prices before expected rate cuts.