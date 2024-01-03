en English
Arcus Biosciences Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge with a Positive Outlook

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Arcus Biosciences Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge with a Positive Outlook

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS), a noted player in the healthcare sector, witnessed a 3.04% surge in its stock price at the beginning of the trading session on January 2, 2024. Opening at $19.03, the stock experienced fluctuations throughout the day, reaching a high of $20.27 and a low of $18.83, before closing at $19.10. With 500 employees, the company has demonstrated its efficiency through its profitability margins: a gross margin at +87.50, operating margin at -250.00, and a pretax margin at -237.50.

Financial Performance and Predictions

Over the last 52 weeks, RCUS traded between $12.95 and $25.47. The company has exhibited substantial growth over a five-year span with yearbook sales growing at a rate of 204.89%. However, the average yearly earnings per share currently stand at -8.38%. Arcus Biosciences has a market float of $48.30 million and boasts a total of $72.90 million outstanding shares. The most recent quarterly financial report showed an earnings per share of -$0.94, outperforming the expected -$1.13. Analysts predict earnings of -1.05 per share for the current fiscal year and -8.38% per share for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Investor Insights

Insider ownership of the company stands at 35.48%, with institutional ownership at 65.79%. Recent insider transactions have included a sale by the Chief Operating Officer of 21,521 shares at $17.76 and a sale by the Chief Accounting Officer of 282 shares at $14.95. AE Wealth Management LLC has recently acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, with several other hedge funds and institutional investors also augmenting their stakes.

Company Overview and Future Outlook

Arcus Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical outfit, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of cancer therapies in the United States. Among its pipeline products are Domvanalimab and AB308, both investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibodies. The company has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average rating score of 2.86. The predicted upside is a remarkable 123.6% from its current price of $19.74, backed by six buy ratings and one hold rating. The company does not currently pay a dividend and has negative earnings. The stock has increased by 3.4% since the start of the year. The next quarterly earnings announcement is slated for February 27th, 2024.

Business Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

