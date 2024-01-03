Arcus Biosciences Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge with a Positive Outlook

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS), a noted player in the healthcare sector, witnessed a 3.04% surge in its stock price at the beginning of the trading session on January 2, 2024. Opening at $19.03, the stock experienced fluctuations throughout the day, reaching a high of $20.27 and a low of $18.83, before closing at $19.10. With 500 employees, the company has demonstrated its efficiency through its profitability margins: a gross margin at +87.50, operating margin at -250.00, and a pretax margin at -237.50.

Financial Performance and Predictions

Over the last 52 weeks, RCUS traded between $12.95 and $25.47. The company has exhibited substantial growth over a five-year span with yearbook sales growing at a rate of 204.89%. However, the average yearly earnings per share currently stand at -8.38%. Arcus Biosciences has a market float of $48.30 million and boasts a total of $72.90 million outstanding shares. The most recent quarterly financial report showed an earnings per share of -$0.94, outperforming the expected -$1.13. Analysts predict earnings of -1.05 per share for the current fiscal year and -8.38% per share for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Investor Insights

Insider ownership of the company stands at 35.48%, with institutional ownership at 65.79%. Recent insider transactions have included a sale by the Chief Operating Officer of 21,521 shares at $17.76 and a sale by the Chief Accounting Officer of 282 shares at $14.95. AE Wealth Management LLC has recently acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, with several other hedge funds and institutional investors also augmenting their stakes.

Company Overview and Future Outlook

Arcus Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical outfit, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of cancer therapies in the United States. Among its pipeline products are Domvanalimab and AB308, both investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibodies. The company has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average rating score of 2.86. The predicted upside is a remarkable 123.6% from its current price of $19.74, backed by six buy ratings and one hold rating. The company does not currently pay a dividend and has negative earnings. The stock has increased by 3.4% since the start of the year. The next quarterly earnings announcement is slated for February 27th, 2024.