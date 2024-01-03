en English
Apple’s Stock Downgraded by Barclays: Ripple Effects and Broader Implications

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Barclays has downgraded Apple’s stock to underweight and cut its price target to $160, citing potential weakness in iPhone 15 sales and projecting soft demand for the iPhone 16 and other Apple products. This resulted in a 4% drop in Apple’s stock on the first trading day of 2024, contributing to a decrease in the company’s market cap from $3.08 trillion to $2.88 trillion.

Impact on the Broader Market

This forecast had a domino effect on Apple’s suppliers in Asia, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) dropping over 2% and Foxconn falling 1.33%. Other technology and chip stocks also experienced declines, leading to a knock-on effect in South Korea’s Kospi index, which dropped by 1.85%.

Counter Perspectives and Future Predictions

Despite this outlook, Ray Wang of Constellation Research commented on CNBC that there is an ongoing iPhone supercycle, with a significant number of iPhones still expected to be replaced with 5G models in the next two years. On the other hand, UBS maintains a positive stance on TSMC, predicting a strong rebound in 2024 due to its dominance in advanced processor manufacturing and potential growth from cloud and edge AI technologies.

Implications for Apple

Analysts noted sluggish growth in products like Macs and iPads and expect quarterly growth to continue lagging. Moreover, Barclays warned about mounting risks for Apple’s services business, adding to the challenges already faced with the temporary ban on imports of its most advanced Apple Watch models. These factors combined with the projected slowdown in primary markets and Apple’s lack of new products make growth harder over the next several years.

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

