en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Angel One Analyst Osho Krishna Offers Investment Recommendations on Various Stocks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Angel One Analyst Osho Krishna Offers Investment Recommendations on Various Stocks

Angel One’s Senior Research Analyst, Osho Krishna, recently delivered a technical analysis and investor recommendations on various stocks, emphasizing the performance of Reliance, Polycab, Balkrishna Industries, Engineers India, and Sapphire.

Reliance’s V-Shape Recovery

Reliance Industries has exhibited a V-shape recovery, indicating a fresh breakout. Krishna advises investors to maintain their positions with a strong support at Rs 2,580. He set a short-term stop loss at the same level and suggested accumulation for medium to long-term investment with an immediate target of Rs 2,720.

Polycab’s Downward Trend

Polycab, on the other hand, experienced a breakdown below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Krishna’s recommendation is to either remain on the sidelines until consolidation or accumulate at levels around Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,200.

Balkrishna Industries As A Technical Pick

Balkrishna Industries, a company that specializes in manufacturing and selling off-highway tires in various niche markets, was mentioned as a technical pick. Krishna recommends accumulation within the range of Rs 2,680 to Rs 2,700, targeting prices of Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,820, and proposing a stop loss at Rs 2,625.

Engineers India’s Upside Potential

For Engineers India, he foresees an upside target of Rs 230 and advises a stop loss at Rs 195.

Sapphire’s Strong Upsurge

Lastly, Krishna spoke about the strong upsurge in Sapphire and suggested keeping it on the watch list for a potential breakout around Rs 1,450. The immediate targets being an increase of 180 to 200 points.

This detailed technical analysis and recommendations provided by Osho Krishna offer valuable insights for both investors and traders, helping them make informed decisions about their investments.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Altana Bolsters Presence in North America and Asia with Silberline Acquisition
Altana, a leader in the specialty chemicals industry, has unveiled plans for a strategic expansion of its Eckart division. The move involves the acquisition of Silberline, a US-based manufacturer of special effect pigments. This strategic move aims to bolster Altana’s regional presence, particularly in the markets of North America and Asia. Expanding Footprints Through Strategic
Altana Bolsters Presence in North America and Asia with Silberline Acquisition
MarshBerry's Report Sheds Light on the Transforming European Insurance Brokerage Market
5 mins ago
MarshBerry's Report Sheds Light on the Transforming European Insurance Brokerage Market
Oportun Offers Restricted Stock Units to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan
5 mins ago
Oportun Offers Restricted Stock Units to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan
Maine Savings Collaborates with Upstart to Offer Personal Loans
2 mins ago
Maine Savings Collaborates with Upstart to Offer Personal Loans
Malaysia Boosts Semiconductor Industry, Eyes EV Sector Growth
3 mins ago
Malaysia Boosts Semiconductor Industry, Eyes EV Sector Growth
Elutia Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Sets Sight on Commercial Launch of CanGarooRM
4 mins ago
Elutia Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Sets Sight on Commercial Launch of CanGarooRM
Latest Headlines
World News
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
2 mins
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
2 mins
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
4 mins
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
6 mins
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
6 mins
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
7 mins
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
8 mins
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
9 mins
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
9 mins
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
34 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app