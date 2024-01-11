Angel One Analyst Osho Krishna Offers Investment Recommendations on Various Stocks

Angel One’s Senior Research Analyst, Osho Krishna, recently delivered a technical analysis and investor recommendations on various stocks, emphasizing the performance of Reliance, Polycab, Balkrishna Industries, Engineers India, and Sapphire.

Reliance’s V-Shape Recovery

Reliance Industries has exhibited a V-shape recovery, indicating a fresh breakout. Krishna advises investors to maintain their positions with a strong support at Rs 2,580. He set a short-term stop loss at the same level and suggested accumulation for medium to long-term investment with an immediate target of Rs 2,720.

Polycab’s Downward Trend

Polycab, on the other hand, experienced a breakdown below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Krishna’s recommendation is to either remain on the sidelines until consolidation or accumulate at levels around Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,200.

Balkrishna Industries As A Technical Pick

Balkrishna Industries, a company that specializes in manufacturing and selling off-highway tires in various niche markets, was mentioned as a technical pick. Krishna recommends accumulation within the range of Rs 2,680 to Rs 2,700, targeting prices of Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,820, and proposing a stop loss at Rs 2,625.

Engineers India’s Upside Potential

For Engineers India, he foresees an upside target of Rs 230 and advises a stop loss at Rs 195.

Sapphire’s Strong Upsurge

Lastly, Krishna spoke about the strong upsurge in Sapphire and suggested keeping it on the watch list for a potential breakout around Rs 1,450. The immediate targets being an increase of 180 to 200 points.

This detailed technical analysis and recommendations provided by Osho Krishna offer valuable insights for both investors and traders, helping them make informed decisions about their investments.