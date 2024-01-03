en English
Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries’ Stock Performance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries’ Stock Performance

As of January 3, 2024, at 09:11 IST, the stock of Britannia Industries, a significant player in the stock market, trades at a last traded price of 5288.85. With a market capitalization of 127391.63, the company’s stock sees a volume of 283 and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23. The earnings per share stand at 105.29, painting a promising picture for investors.

Britannia Industries: Stock Performance

Over the past year, the stock of Britannia Industries has gained over 23%, hitting a high of Rs. 93.30 and a low of Rs. 91.00 during the trading day. On January 3, 2024, the share price stands at ₹5,315.35, with a market cap of ₹127,392. The company’s PE and PB Ratios are not available at this point, but it’s important to note that Britannia last traded price rose by 0.6% to Rs 5,322.3 on the BSE and 0.6% to Rs 5,320.0 on the NSE.

Britannia Industries: Current Market Capitalization

The current market capitalization of Britannia Industries stands at an impressive Rs 1,281,961.31m. In the latest financial year, Britannia had an EPS of Rs 104.8 and declared a dividend amounting to Rs 72.0 per share for the financial year 2023. As of September 2023, the company promoters held a 50.55% stake in Britannia, with no shares having been pledged.

Britannia Industries: Trend Analysis

Britannia Industries is currently in a positive trend, with immediate support at 5,194.28 and resistance at 5,434.33. The previous week saw a 4.46% loss for Britannia Industries. The trading range for this week is expected to be between 4,954.23 and 5,674.38. The stock closed the previous week at 5288.85, providing a detailed perspective of the stock’s performance and potential.

Business India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

