ams-OSRAM Revises Strategy After Apple Cancels MicroLED Project, Stock Tumbles 45%

In an unexpected turn of events, ams-OSRAM, a prominent supplier for Apple, has announced a significant shift in its microLED strategy following the cancellation of a crucial project, anticipated to be for an upcoming Apple Watch model. This announcement has led to a dramatic 45% plunge in its stock value, prompting the company to reconsider its future direction and potentially sell off part of its Malaysian production site.

Strategic Reassessment and Financial Impact

The abrupt cancellation of the cornerstone microLED project has forced ams-OSRAM to re-evaluate its strategic focus and financial forecasts. In an emergency conference call, CEO Aldo Kamper expressed the company's surprise and disappointment, acknowledging the hard work and progress made on the project. As a result, ams-OSRAM anticipates recording non-cash impairment charges ranging from EUR 600 to 900 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, significantly impacting its financial health.

Operational and Workforce Adjustments

In light of these developments, ams-OSRAM is exploring the sale of part of its Malaysian production site and reviewing its operations to adapt to the new reality. This strategic pivot is likely to affect its workforce and future business strategies. The cancellation not only derails the company's immediate plans for microLED production for the Apple Watch but also raises questions about its revenue projections and growth prospects.

Looking Forward

Despite the setback, ams-OSRAM remains committed to adjusting its mid-term structural revenue growth target to 6-8% and improving its cash flow profile within the next 24 months. The company is also focusing on automotive semiconductor applications and other key sectors to drive future growth. As ams-OSRAM navigates through these challenges, the implications of this project cancellation will likely resonate across the tech and investment communities, underscoring the volatile nature of partnerships and technological innovations in the industry.