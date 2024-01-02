en English
AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robust Growth in Yearbook Sales

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robust Growth in Yearbook Sales

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), a leading player in the communication services sector, commenced trading on December 29, 2024, with a slight dip in stock price. The stock opened at $6.20, reflecting a 1.45% decrease from the prior day. The trading day witnessed the stock oscillate between a high of $6.23 and a low of $6.06, culminating almost flat at $6.21. In the past year, the stock price has fluctuated from a low of $5.93 to a high of $75.26, indicating a volatile market.

Yearbook Sales and Earnings Per Share

AMC has exhibited a robust growth rate in yearbook sales, with an increase of 17.72% over the course of five years. The company reported an average annual earnings per share growth of 81.05%, demonstrating steady financial progress. AMC holds a total of 198.36 million outstanding shares and a market float of 197.80 million, indicative of its substantial market presence.

Operational Efficiency and Financial Performance

Employing a workforce of 33,694 individuals, AMC showcases an efficiency factor in its operations. The company’s financials reveal a gross margin of +18.07, an operating margin of -9.90, and a pretax margin of -24.83. Insiders own 0.28% of the company, while institutional ownership sits at 20.53%. A recent significant share sale by a 10% owner has stirred the investor community.

Future Forecasts

Despite a net margin of -24.89, experts predict future earnings per share to be 81.05% for the upcoming fiscal year. The company’s liquidity ratio stands at 0.64, and the price to sales ratio is 0.26 for the previous twelve months. Diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -0.36, with expectations of reaching -0.58 in the next quarter and -1.66 in a year.

Trading volume has seen an upswing over the last five days, escalating to 14.74 million from the preceding year’s average of 10.29 million. The stock’s volatility has ebbed, with current historical volatility at 45.82% compared to 153.03% over the past 100 days. AMC’s market capitalization stands at a formidable $1.21 billion. As of the last reported quarter on September 29, 2023, AMC posted an earnings per share of $0.08, surpassing the estimated -$0.15 by $0.23.

Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

