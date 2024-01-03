Ambev S.A. ADR: Potential Upside Despite Recent Volatility

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), with a market valuation of $43.45 billion, witnessed a recent trading volume of 3.45 million shares. Despite a drop of 2.47% in the past five days, the company’s share price of $2.76 is still above its 52-week low of $2.28. Analysts have conferred ABEV an average overweight consensus recommendation, denoted by a mean rating of 2.06. The stock also indicates a year-to-date downside of -1.43%, with a short interest cover period of 0.69 days and 5.63 million shares sold short. Nevertheless, a rise of 2.12% over the last 30 days provides a glimmer of optimism.

Analysts Predict Significant Upside

Wall Street analysts propose a consensus price target of $16.51 for ABEV, suggesting a substantial potential upside. The company has demonstrated an earnings growth of 3.85% over the past five years, with an anticipated increase of 4.93% for 2024. ABEV also offers a dividend yield of 5.71%, with an annual dividend of $0.16. While insiders hold 0.00% of shares, institutional holders possess 8.78% of them, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC and Harding Loevner LLC standing as the top institutional shareholders.

Q3 Earnings and Share Buy-Back Program

In its Q3 earnings report, the company surpassed the consensus estimate by posting earnings of 0.86 per share, causing the stock price to increase by 13.6% since the last earnings report. In addition, AB InBev has announced the progress of its share buy-back program initiated on 31 October 2023, which has resulted in the repurchase of 6,108,944 shares for a total of $381,049,628.46 since 13 November 2023.

Brazilian Market Performance

The Brazilian market, including Ambev, has experienced a decline of 1.0% over the last seven days, driven by pullbacks in the Financials and Industrials sectors. Despite this, earnings within this market are projected to grow by 14% annually. The market valuation stands at 22.7x, and Ambev, along with CSN Mineração and Neoenergia, has been instrumental in driving market changes. The company’s stock is predicted to reach 3.30 in the next year, complemented by an annual dividend of 0.1443 per share and a dividend yield of 3.7%.