Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock’s Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million shares of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) changed hands. Currently, the stock’s value stands at $370.68M with a per-share price of $0.91, reflecting a significant discount from its 52-week high of $2.23. Despite being 28.57% up from its 52-week low of $0.65, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.

A Closer Look at the Figures

The average trading volume over the past 10 days is 3.15 million shares, and the 3-month average is 1.91 million. Amarin Corp ADR has a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 3.40 out of 5. Ratings include 2 Sell, 0 Overweight, 2 Hold, 1 Buy, and 0 Underweight. The EPS for the current quarter is projected to be -$0.03.

Despite a 5-day performance dip of -0.43%, the stock has shown a year-to-date increase of 4.29% with a 30-day increase of 16.02%. The short shares stand at 14.86 million with a short interest cover period of 9.11 days.

What Can Investors Expect?

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $1.42 for the stock, necessitating an upside of 35.92% from its current price. The forecast low and high for the stock are $1.00 and $2.00, respectively. Amarin Corp ADR’s share value has decreased by -22.45% over the past 6 months but has an annual growth rate of 91.67% compared to the industry average of 15.60%. The company’s year-on-year growth is forecasted to be -20.30% down from the last financial year.

Revenue and Earnings Projections

Analysts predict that the company’s revenue for the current quarter will average $62.03 million, reflecting a projected growth of -31.30%. The sales growth for the following quarter is estimated at -27.70%. Over the past 5 years, the company has had an earnings growth rate of -0.85%, but a positive outlook of 36.03% increase in earnings for 2024 and an annual growth rate of 38.90% over the next 5 years is anticipated. The next quarterly earnings report is expected between February 14 and February 19.

Insiders hold 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.53%. Kynam Capital Management, LP and Morgan Stanley are the top institutional holders, with 12.17% and 10.79% of outstanding shares, respectively. The top mutual funds holding shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd.