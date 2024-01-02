en English
Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock’s Performance and Future Prospects

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million shares of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) changed hands. Currently, the stock’s value stands at $370.68M with a per-share price of $0.91, reflecting a significant discount from its 52-week high of $2.23. Despite being 28.57% up from its 52-week low of $0.65, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.

A Closer Look at the Figures

The average trading volume over the past 10 days is 3.15 million shares, and the 3-month average is 1.91 million. Amarin Corp ADR has a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 3.40 out of 5. Ratings include 2 Sell, 0 Overweight, 2 Hold, 1 Buy, and 0 Underweight. The EPS for the current quarter is projected to be -$0.03.

Despite a 5-day performance dip of -0.43%, the stock has shown a year-to-date increase of 4.29% with a 30-day increase of 16.02%. The short shares stand at 14.86 million with a short interest cover period of 9.11 days.

What Can Investors Expect?

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $1.42 for the stock, necessitating an upside of 35.92% from its current price. The forecast low and high for the stock are $1.00 and $2.00, respectively. Amarin Corp ADR’s share value has decreased by -22.45% over the past 6 months but has an annual growth rate of 91.67% compared to the industry average of 15.60%. The company’s year-on-year growth is forecasted to be -20.30% down from the last financial year.

Revenue and Earnings Projections

Analysts predict that the company’s revenue for the current quarter will average $62.03 million, reflecting a projected growth of -31.30%. The sales growth for the following quarter is estimated at -27.70%. Over the past 5 years, the company has had an earnings growth rate of -0.85%, but a positive outlook of 36.03% increase in earnings for 2024 and an annual growth rate of 38.90% over the next 5 years is anticipated. The next quarterly earnings report is expected between February 14 and February 19.

Insiders hold 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.53%. Kynam Capital Management, LP and Morgan Stanley are the top institutional holders, with 12.17% and 10.79% of outstanding shares, respectively. The top mutual funds holding shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

