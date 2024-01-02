Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023

Alibaba Group, the e-commerce behemoth from China, disclosed in a recent company filing that it repurchased 897.9 million of its shares, costing a whopping $9.5 billion, during the year 2023. This massive buyback transpired across the U.S. and Hong Kong stock markets.

Share Repurchase Program and Its Impact

This share repurchase forms part of Alibaba’s ongoing program, which is slated to extend until March 2025. Following this repurchase, the company announced that it still possesses $11.7 billion, earmarked for future buybacks. These share repurchases have resulted in a net reduction of 3.3% in Alibaba’s total outstanding shares over the past 12 months. This reduction is noteworthy, especially when considering the issuance of shares under Alibaba’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Alibaba’s Outstanding Shares and Market Position

As of December 31, 2023, Alibaba reported having 20 billion outstanding shares, marking a decrease from the 29.7 billion shares at the end of the previous year, 2022. Despite its share repurchases and restructuring efforts, the company, once Asia’s most valuable, is currently trailing behind its rivals. Amidst the chaos, Alibaba’s fintech branch proposed a share repurchase at a significantly reduced $78 billion valuation, post ‘rectification’.

Changes in Leadership and Future Prospects

The company’s co-founder is primed to assume the reins and preside over its fragmentation. Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma’s top lieutenant, is set to succeed him while the outgoing chair concentrates on the cloud business. This marks the most significant reshuffling of the e-commerce group since its inception 24 years ago. Nevertheless, despite the economic gloom, shares of Alibaba have seen a 9% rise, as the company’s internet billionaire vacations in Spain.