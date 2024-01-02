en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023

Alibaba Group, the e-commerce behemoth from China, disclosed in a recent company filing that it repurchased 897.9 million of its shares, costing a whopping $9.5 billion, during the year 2023. This massive buyback transpired across the U.S. and Hong Kong stock markets.

Share Repurchase Program and Its Impact

This share repurchase forms part of Alibaba’s ongoing program, which is slated to extend until March 2025. Following this repurchase, the company announced that it still possesses $11.7 billion, earmarked for future buybacks. These share repurchases have resulted in a net reduction of 3.3% in Alibaba’s total outstanding shares over the past 12 months. This reduction is noteworthy, especially when considering the issuance of shares under Alibaba’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Alibaba’s Outstanding Shares and Market Position

As of December 31, 2023, Alibaba reported having 20 billion outstanding shares, marking a decrease from the 29.7 billion shares at the end of the previous year, 2022. Despite its share repurchases and restructuring efforts, the company, once Asia’s most valuable, is currently trailing behind its rivals. Amidst the chaos, Alibaba’s fintech branch proposed a share repurchase at a significantly reduced $78 billion valuation, post ‘rectification’.

Changes in Leadership and Future Prospects

The company’s co-founder is primed to assume the reins and preside over its fragmentation. Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma’s top lieutenant, is set to succeed him while the outgoing chair concentrates on the cloud business. This marks the most significant reshuffling of the e-commerce group since its inception 24 years ago. Nevertheless, despite the economic gloom, shares of Alibaba have seen a 9% rise, as the company’s internet billionaire vacations in Spain.

0
Business China Stock Markets
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Foreign Private Issuer Reports Under Securities Exchange Act; SEC Implements New Cybersecurity Rules

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Copart, Inc.: A Snapshot of Institutional Ownership and its Implications

By Mahnoor Jehangir

2024 New Year Honours List Celebrates HR Professionals and Diversity Experts

By Nitish Verma

Unmasking QYLG: A Unique Investment Approach Amid Market Uncertainties

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Monoceros Ltd Acquires 24% Stake in Bulgartabac Holding ...
@Bulgaria · 52 seconds
Monoceros Ltd Acquires 24% Stake in Bulgartabac Holding ...
heart comment 0
Reno International Airport Leads in Adopting AppTech’s FinZeo Platform

By Olalekan Adigun

Reno International Airport Leads in Adopting AppTech's FinZeo Platform
Bybit Marks Fifth Anniversary with Groundbreaking Event and Trading Competition

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bybit Marks Fifth Anniversary with Groundbreaking Event and Trading Competition
Google Business Profile Language Issue: A Cautionary Tale for Business Owners

By BNN Correspondents

Google Business Profile Language Issue: A Cautionary Tale for Business Owners
The Future of Grocery Checkouts: Automation, Mobile Payments, and AI

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Future of Grocery Checkouts: Automation, Mobile Payments, and AI
Latest Headlines
World News
McKenna's Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?
18 seconds
McKenna's Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?
Moderna Surges Ahead: Significant Advancements in Clinical Programs and Pipeline
18 seconds
Moderna Surges Ahead: Significant Advancements in Clinical Programs and Pipeline
Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment
37 seconds
Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment
cGAS-STING Pathway: A Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Pathogenesis and Treatment?
40 seconds
cGAS-STING Pathway: A Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Pathogenesis and Treatment?
Liverpool FC Eyes Argentinian Prodigy Federico Redondo
48 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes Argentinian Prodigy Federico Redondo
Kentucky's High School Basketball Legend Travis Perry: A Journey from Local Stardom to Anticipated College Career
50 seconds
Kentucky's High School Basketball Legend Travis Perry: A Journey from Local Stardom to Anticipated College Career
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's Battle with MCAS: A Fight Beyond the Ring
54 seconds
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's Battle with MCAS: A Fight Beyond the Ring
Cody Wray Capps: A Beacon of Hope Remembered
58 seconds
Cody Wray Capps: A Beacon of Hope Remembered
Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools
1 min
Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app