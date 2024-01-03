en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI), a notable name in the Consumer Defensive Sector, saw a marginal decline in its stock price at the beginning of the trading session on January 2, 2024, opening at $22.90. The stock oscillated between $22.60 and $23.00 throughout the day, closing ultimately at $23.00. Over the past five years, the company has witnessed a sales growth of 5.39%, with its average annual earnings per share standing at -18.86%. The total outstanding shares are $569.67 million, with a float of $330.91 million.

Company Performance and Insider Transactions

Albertsons, employing around 290,000 individuals, reports a gross margin of 25.89%, an operating margin of 2.94%, and a pretax margin of 2.49%. The company boasts a substantial insider ownership of 42.54%, with institutional ownership standing at 45.17%. Recent insider transactions include a Chief Accounting Officer selling shares at $20.95 and an EVP of Pharmacy & Health offloading shares at $21.05.

Earnings Per Share and Market Predictions

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the last quarter outperformed the consensus estimate by $0.07, registering at $0.63. Market pundits are projecting an EPS of $0.55 for the current fiscal year, with a significant surge to $2.62 in one year. Albertsons showcases a quick ratio of 0.17, a price to sales ratio of 0.17, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 35.32. Its diluted EPS stands at 1.89, with a predicted increase to 0.65 in the following quarter.

Stock Performance Indicators and Future Outlook

The stock’s performance indicators reflect a raw stochastic average decrease and a diminished historical volatility compared to the past 100 days. The company’s moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for the stock price. Albertsons commands a market capitalization of 13.15 billion, with total sales amounting to 77,650 M and a net income of 1,514 M. The company currently holds a consensus rating of Hold with an average rating score of 2.33, based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Analysts’ consensus price target stands at $25.85, forecasting an upside of 13.2% from its current price of $22.85. The company disburses a dividend of 2.09%, and the earnings are anticipated to grow by 0.38% in the upcoming year. The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 11.90.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ericsson Nikola Tesla Forges Ahead with New Contracts to Boost Digital Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive Financial Indicators

By Hadeel Hashem

Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

By Rizwan Shah

World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns

By Salman Khan

Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look ...
@Business · 37 seconds
Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look ...
heart comment 0
Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Behavior

By Shivani Chauhan

Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Behavior
Algoma Steel Group Inc Experiences Decline in Stock Price Amidst Decrease in Yearbook Sales

By Israel Ojoko

Algoma Steel Group Inc Experiences Decline in Stock Price Amidst Decrease in Yearbook Sales
TITAN Joins ITA to Accelerate Decarbonization, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

By Rizwan Shah

TITAN Joins ITA to Accelerate Decarbonization, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
31 seconds
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
31 seconds
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
38 seconds
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
44 seconds
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
55 seconds
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
3 mins
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
4 mins
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
4 mins
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
4 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app