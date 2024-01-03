Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI), a notable name in the Consumer Defensive Sector, saw a marginal decline in its stock price at the beginning of the trading session on January 2, 2024, opening at $22.90. The stock oscillated between $22.60 and $23.00 throughout the day, closing ultimately at $23.00. Over the past five years, the company has witnessed a sales growth of 5.39%, with its average annual earnings per share standing at -18.86%. The total outstanding shares are $569.67 million, with a float of $330.91 million.

Company Performance and Insider Transactions

Albertsons, employing around 290,000 individuals, reports a gross margin of 25.89%, an operating margin of 2.94%, and a pretax margin of 2.49%. The company boasts a substantial insider ownership of 42.54%, with institutional ownership standing at 45.17%. Recent insider transactions include a Chief Accounting Officer selling shares at $20.95 and an EVP of Pharmacy & Health offloading shares at $21.05.

Earnings Per Share and Market Predictions

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the last quarter outperformed the consensus estimate by $0.07, registering at $0.63. Market pundits are projecting an EPS of $0.55 for the current fiscal year, with a significant surge to $2.62 in one year. Albertsons showcases a quick ratio of 0.17, a price to sales ratio of 0.17, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 35.32. Its diluted EPS stands at 1.89, with a predicted increase to 0.65 in the following quarter.

Stock Performance Indicators and Future Outlook

The stock’s performance indicators reflect a raw stochastic average decrease and a diminished historical volatility compared to the past 100 days. The company’s moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for the stock price. Albertsons commands a market capitalization of 13.15 billion, with total sales amounting to 77,650 M and a net income of 1,514 M. The company currently holds a consensus rating of Hold with an average rating score of 2.33, based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Analysts’ consensus price target stands at $25.85, forecasting an upside of 13.2% from its current price of $22.85. The company disburses a dividend of 2.09%, and the earnings are anticipated to grow by 0.38% in the upcoming year. The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 11.90.