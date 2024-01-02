Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity

Trading activity surged for Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) with 3.32 million shares changing hands, despite the company’s low volatility beta of 0.06. The share price currently stands at $0.90, a 21.59% increase from its previous closing price, showcasing a significant discount of -134.44% from its 52-week high of $2.11. The stock’s 52-week low was recorded at $0.25, and the current price marks a 72.22% increase from that point.

Trading Volume and Stock Performance

The average trading volume over a 10-day period is roughly 24,480 shares, while the three-month average sits at about 59,190 shares. Interestingly, the stock has seen an uptick with a 22.29% increase in intraday trades, and a 21.59% leap to a weekly high of $1.35. The year-to-date performance of the stock reflects a rise of 21.59%, and over the past five days, it has demonstrated a 22.29% increase. Over a 30-day period, the stock has posted a gain of 5.86%.

Anticipated Earnings Report

Investors are eagerly waiting for the next quarterly earnings report for Akso Health Group ADR, which is expected to be released in February.

Ownership Breakdown

Insider ownership of the stock is almost non-existent at 0.00%, while institutional ownership stands at 0.79%. The total institutional shareholding also stands at 0.79%, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC and Two Sigma Investments, LP being the top institutional holders, owning 0.90% and 0.43% of the shares respectively, as of June 29, 2023.

In related news, Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., announced the retirement of Stephen Barr, the Company’s President of Transportation since its initial public offering in December 2019. His successor is Sandro Caccaro, who will be leading the Company’s ATS Healthcare operations moving forward. AHG is renowned as a leading and growing supply chain management company, offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector.