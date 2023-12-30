Advisors Urge Caution as Market Euphoria Peaks, Warn of Potential Correction

The final trading day of the year witnessed investment advisors issuing a cautionary note to investors, warning of potential market correction amid a period of market exuberance. The CEO of Enoch Ventures, Vijay Chopra, particularly emphasized the importance of transitioning into safer investments and routinely harvesting profits. This advice comes as a response to the recent euphoria surrounding mid- and small-cap companies, which are potentially susceptible to significant damage in the event of a market correction.

Market Exuberance and the Call for Caution

As the market revels in fervor, particularly around the mid- and small-cap companies, Vijay Chopra urges investors to exercise caution. The CEO of Enoch Ventures, a seasoned market player, warns of a potential sharp market correction ahead. Despite this, he also acknowledges that the market still harbors pockets of opportunities, especially in stocks and sectors that have not yet seen substantial rallies.

Insights from Market Analysts

On the last trading day of the year, other analysts also chimed in with their insights on market trends and support levels. Vaishali Parekh from Prabhudas Lilladher indicated that the market could continue its sideways movement as long as it maintains above the 21,500 level. Shrey Jain from SAS Online advised investors to buy on market dips, given the solid macroeconomic factors underpinning India. He also urged traders to closely monitor their positions and adjust their stop-loss orders as necessary.

Year-End Market Performance

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both closed the year on a slight dip, but most stocks concluded with yearly gains. Parekh noted that for Bank Nifty, a range of 48,000 to 48,800 would be monitored in the following week. The FMCG sector was also identified as a potential area of strength in the coming month due to declining crude prices and easing inflation.