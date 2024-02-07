3M Announces Live Webcast Events, Reinforces Commitment to Innovation

In a recent announcement, 3M, a leading global science company listed under the ticker MMM on the New York Stock Exchange, has revealed its plans to broadcast selected events live through webcasting. This strategy is seen as a testament to the company's belief in the power of science to shape a more promising future for all.

Webcasting Events and Investor Relations

Investors and interested individuals will have the opportunity to access a replay of these events via 3M's dedicated Investor Relations website. This approach enables the company to maintain an open line of communication with its stakeholders, providing them with timely and accurate information about its operations and initiatives.

Driving Innovation and Societal Impact

3M takes pride in harnessing the collective power of its people, ideas, and scientific knowledge to meet the diverse needs and challenges posed by its customers, communities, and the planet at large. The company's active engagement in efforts to enhance lives underscores its commitment to innovation and its resolve to create what's next.

Open Access to Information and Initiatives

3M encourages people to deepen their understanding of the company's initiatives and societal impact through its news portal, 3M.com/news. This platform also offers access to original multimedia content, which users can download to gain further insights into the company's activities and influence.