2seventy bio Inc’s Shares Decline Despite Positive Outlook and Substantial Rise Over 30 Days

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw a 6.77% decline, closing at $4.27 in the recent trading session, with a trade volume of 1.16 million shares. Despite the fall, the stock enjoys a considerable rise of 64.17% from its 52-week low of $1.53, though it still lags significantly behind the year’s high of $15.25. The company’s market valuation is currently pegged at $216.15M.

Positive Outlook Amidst Decline

Analysts have given TSVT an Overweight rating with a mean rating of 2.25, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent drop. The current quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) predictions are set at -$0.96. In the past five days, TSVT’s stock performance has been positive, showing a 10.91% increase and a substantial 122.40% rise over the last 30 days. However, it has experienced a decline of 54.43% year-to-date.

Short Interest and Growth Rate

There is significant short interest in the stock, with a short interest cover period of 3.27 days. Despite the overall decline, 2seventy bio Inc’s performance is better than its industry peers, boasting an annual growth rate of 42.08%, which far exceeds the industry average of 15.60%.

Revenue Projections and Top Shareholders

Revenue estimates for the current quarter are projected at $15.43 million, which indicates a decrease compared to the previous year’s quarter. Institutional shareholders, namely Kynam Capital Management, LP and Blackrock Inc., hold a considerable portion of TSVT’s shares. The company’s next quarterly earnings report is anticipated to be released between March 11 and March 15.