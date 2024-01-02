en English
Business

2seventy bio Inc’s Shares Decline Despite Positive Outlook and Substantial Rise Over 30 Days

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
2seventy bio Inc's Shares Decline Despite Positive Outlook and Substantial Rise Over 30 Days

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw a 6.77% decline, closing at $4.27 in the recent trading session, with a trade volume of 1.16 million shares. Despite the fall, the stock enjoys a considerable rise of 64.17% from its 52-week low of $1.53, though it still lags significantly behind the year’s high of $15.25. The company’s market valuation is currently pegged at $216.15M.

Positive Outlook Amidst Decline

Analysts have given TSVT an Overweight rating with a mean rating of 2.25, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent drop. The current quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) predictions are set at -$0.96. In the past five days, TSVT’s stock performance has been positive, showing a 10.91% increase and a substantial 122.40% rise over the last 30 days. However, it has experienced a decline of 54.43% year-to-date.

Short Interest and Growth Rate

There is significant short interest in the stock, with a short interest cover period of 3.27 days. Despite the overall decline, 2seventy bio Inc’s performance is better than its industry peers, boasting an annual growth rate of 42.08%, which far exceeds the industry average of 15.60%.

Revenue Projections and Top Shareholders

Revenue estimates for the current quarter are projected at $15.43 million, which indicates a decrease compared to the previous year’s quarter. Institutional shareholders, namely Kynam Capital Management, LP and Blackrock Inc., hold a considerable portion of TSVT’s shares. The company’s next quarterly earnings report is anticipated to be released between March 11 and March 15.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

