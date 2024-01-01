en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Investment Landscape: Shift in the US Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy and Its Implications

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
2024 Investment Landscape: Shift in the US Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy and Its Implications

As we step into 2024, the investment landscape for stock markets is set for a dynamic shift, primarily driven by a change in the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The bellwether of global economies, the Fed, is hinting at a move away from its monetary tightening stance, a development that could introduce a new rate cycle.

The Turn of the Rate Cycle

Following a year of moderated inflation in 2023, market experts are predicting a turn in the rate cycle by mid-2024. Anticipated rate cuts of 50-75 basis points are projected to relieve seniors on fixed incomes and potential homeowners, as mortgage rates are intrinsically sensitive to changes in Fed policy. Small business owners could also see immediate relief if interest rates reverse course.

US Treasury Market Rebounds

Despite concerns of a looming recession, the US economy held its ground, and investors rushed to get ahead of the potential rate cuts. Consequently, the US stock market experienced a rebound, global stock markets saw a rise, and higher interest rates left a significant impact on the US housing market. The US Treasury market, in particular, posted its first annual gain since 2020, bolstered by slowing growth and inflation. Benchmark yields were propelled to multiyear highs in October, with the prospect that monetary policy would remain tight indefinitely.

Implications for Indian Markets

For investors eyeing the Indian markets, the landscape presents a different picture. On the surface, Indian markets may seem expensive. However, these markets can justify their premium valuations for multiple reasons, suggesting that they may continue to trade above their historical average. In this environment, the art of stock picking will be paramount for alpha generation, as opposed to merely riding the wave of macro trends. Skilled stock pickers are likely to outshine macro trend investors in the coming years.

To navigate this evolving economic scenario, investors need to remain both focused and adaptable, tweaking their strategies in line with the changing monetary conditions. This shift in dynamics underscores the need for India to advance in carbon removal and a changing power dynamic where buyers have gained an advantage due to OPEC’s losses.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
@Business · 8 mins
2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
heart comment 0
VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions
Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024
Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
40 seconds
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
8 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
8 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
8 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
9 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
9 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
10 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
10 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
11 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
8 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
37 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
40 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app