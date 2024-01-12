Stock Market Unmoved by CPI Data; Focus Shifts to Q4 Earnings Season

In an unexpected turn of events, the release of the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data left the stock market relatively untouched. Despite economists predicting a clear influence on the market, the major indices ended the day almost with no significant change. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up slightly by 0.04%, the S&P 500 index waned marginally by 0.07%, and the Nasdaq Composite index saw an almost negligible gain of 0.004%.

A Surprising Twist on Wall Street

Contrary to the major indices, the small-cap Russell 2000 index took a hit, falling by 0.78%. This change was primarily driven by regional banks, who are bracing themselves for the approaching Wall Street earnings reports. As the dust settles on the December CPI results—which were slightly higher than forecasted—the market seems to have factored in these figures into its valuations and is now shifting its focus on the forthcoming Q4 earnings season.

Big Banks Stepping Into the Earnings Spotlight

Leading the charge into the earnings season is JPMorgan Chase, following a recent streak of positive performance. The banking giant is projected to display a year-over-year earnings growth of 13% and a revenue surge of 6.7%. Citigroup is also expected to report a 4% revenue growth, but it might have to face a 21.8% decline in earnings year over year.

Testing Times for Bank of America and Wells Fargo

On the other hand, Bank of America is predicted to witness year-over-year declines in both earnings and revenues. Wells Fargo, however, is expected to buck the trend by posting a significant 76% earnings growth and a 3.3% revenue boost from the previous year. These forecasts form part of the wider anticipation as the financial sector gears up for the disclosure of their quarterly results.

In the wake of higher than expected inflation figures, the resilience of the stock market has remained unshaken. However, as the focus shifts towards the Q4 earnings reports, it remains to be seen how the financial giants will perform in these testing times.