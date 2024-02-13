Stock Market Tumbles as Inflation Data Disappoints: High-Growth Stocks Hit Hardest

The stock market took a tumble on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, following the release of worse-than-expected inflation data. The S&P 500 fell by 1.2%, with the Dow Jones dropping 460 points and the Nasdaq declining by 1.5%. This decline marked a major setback for the market, as 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 saw losses.

Interest Rates and High-Growth Stocks

The high interest rates negatively impacted high-growth stocks such as Microsoft and Amazon, leading to a significant decline in their share prices. Analysts warned of a possible delay in rate cuts and the potential for the Fed to raise rates further. Despite this, there is still hope for a cooling inflation trend.

Mixed Earnings Reports

Despite the overall decline in the market, some companies reported strong earnings. Arista Networks, for example, saw a 5.5% drop in stock price despite reporting strong earnings. Moody's tumbled 7.2%, and Hasbro fell 5.4%. On the positive side, JetBlue Airways surged 15.7% after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a stake in the company.

Winners and Losers

During Tuesday's regular session, several stocks experienced significant changes. ARB, HOLO, NTWK, OPTX, IVDA, and ALPP shares saw increases ranging from 13.48% to 93.5%. Notably, NTWK's Q2 earnings were released today. On the other hand, GRYP, TDC, ARM, MIGI, ARBK, and IPGP shares declined, with drops ranging from 13.97% to 31.9%. TDC's Q4 earnings were released yesterday, and ARM's Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. IPGP's Q4 earnings were also released today.

In conclusion, the stock market's decline on Tuesday was a major setback, but there are still hopes for a cooling inflation trend. While some companies reported strong earnings, others saw significant declines in their share prices. As always, the market remains unpredictable, and investors must stay vigilant to keep up with its ever-changing landscape.

