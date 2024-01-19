Stock Market Futures Soar; Travelers Insurance Shines in Q4 and Fed Keeps a Watchful Eye on Inflation

Stock market futures are painting a rosy picture as the trading day dawns, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all pointing towards a bullish start. The S&P 500, in particular, is on the cusp of reaching new all-time highs, having maintained a consistent trajectory since the December upswing triggered by falling bond yields.

Advertisment

Travelers Insurance Outperforms Q4 Estimates

In corporate news, Travelers Insurance has posted robust Q4 earnings, surpassing estimates with a share price of $7.01, against the projected $5.04 and significantly higher than last year's $3.40. This excellent performance has seen their shares leap by 5% in the morning session, adding to their impressive year-to-date gains.

Economic Indicators and the Federal Reserve's Stance

Advertisment

On the economic front, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has emphasized that while strides have been made towards achieving a soft economic landing in 2023 and deflating goods prices, the Fed is keeping a close watch on inflation. The primary focus is on services and housing prices before any decision is made on reducing interest rates from the present range of 5.25-5.50%.

Interest rate cuts are on the horizon, with a potential for 3-4 cuts this year. However, none are expected to be announced at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Market watchers also eagerly await Consumer Sentiment and Existing Home Sales data, as these will offer further insights into the state of the economy.

Adding to the anticipation, Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, are scheduled to make public appearances ahead of the FOMC 'blackout period'. These appearances are expected to provide crucial cues on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.