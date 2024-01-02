en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stock Market 2024: Nifty50 Faces Mixed Outlook as Key Sectors Underperform

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Stock Market 2024: Nifty50 Faces Mixed Outlook as Key Sectors Underperform

The Indian stock market has kicked off 2024 on a somewhat shaky note, with several major contributors to the Nifty50 index, including Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), underperforming due to disappointing December sales figures. The slump is attributed to low seasonality affecting the auto sector, with Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches being moderate and the tractor segment facing delays in the harvest season.

Two-Wheelers Showing Signs of Recovery

Despite the overall slowdown, the two-wheeler (2W) segment is showing signs of recovery. However, their export numbers are lagging, indicating that the sector is not entirely out of the woods. The financial analysis suggests a diminishing divergence in risk-reward across sectors, as valuation gaps have narrowed.

Deceleration in Sector Earnings Per Share

There’s an expectation of deceleration in sector Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth for 2024 and 2025. This suggests a potential slowdown in profitability for companies in this sector. However, analysts anticipate credit growth to remain robust, with superior execution in liability management being crucial for financial institutions. Emerging Market (EM) flows are expected to make a comeback, potentially benefiting large-cap bank stocks.

Stock Recommendations and Trading Highlights

As the market navigates through this mixed outlook, recommendations for stock purchases include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Union Bank of India. Additionally, trading volumes for certain companies like PDS Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Allcargo Logistics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Lemon Tree Hotels, and PTC Industries have significantly exceeded their 30-day average. This indicates heightened investor interest or activity in these stocks, which could potentially lead to increased volatility.

In conclusion, the market trends for the Nifty50 in 2024 will depend on the balance between fundamentals and sentiment. As the market grapples with these dynamics, the key to successful investing will likely lie in strategic stock selection and effective risk management.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
@Business · 1 hour
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
35 seconds
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
2 mins
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
3 mins
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
3 mins
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
3 mins
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
4 mins
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
4 mins
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
6 mins
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
6 mins
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
54 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
3 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app