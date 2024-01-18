Stock Futures Rise as Treasury Yields Fall, Asian Market Tensions Ease

Equity markets continued their rally with all three major U.S. indices reporting gains in December. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite witnessed an upswing, supported by falling interest rates. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex indices in India experienced volatility, with a major crash on January 17, largely due to stagnant margins reported in HDFC Bank's Q3 results. The Indian stock market, however, has seen a significant rise in the past year, mainly driven by a surge in IT and tech company stocks.

Shifting Market Expectations and Dollar Strength

U.S. Stock markets saw a decline as strong Retail Sales figures altered market expectations on rate cuts. The Dow Jones, S&P, and Nasdaq indices experienced losses, and U.S. treasury yields reacted strongly. The dollar touched a 1-month high, while gold prices dropped due to dollar strength. The dollar has gradually regained its lost ground, helped by resilient data and a shift in swap pricing. Traders are now expecting chances of a cut in March to be around 55%, down from 80% last Friday.

Asian Market Movements and Future Projections

Asian markets are expected to start off on the back foot after a risk-off day in the U.S. markets. Attention is now focused on Australian markets as the latest employment data is due for release. The European session today lacks scheduled data releases, but volatility in the franc is expected as we hear from the Swiss National Bank's Thomas Jordan in Davos. The U.S. session awaits the release of weekly unemployment claims and an address from the ECB's Christine LaGarde.

Company-specific Stock Movements

In premarket movements, companies like Alcoa, Apple, and Boeing experienced shifts in their stock prices due to various factors. Apple Watch faces a potential U.S. sales ban due to a lawsuit by Masimo, leading to a shift in stock prices. Plug Power announced a plan to sell up to $1 billion in shares, resulting in a 14% stock drop. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported a 19% profit drop but still exceeded expectations. Discover Financial Services' earnings fell short of estimates, leading to a decline in stock. In contrast, LiveRamp's shares rose following a $200 million acquisition announcement, and R1 RCM completed a $675 million acquisition, projecting significant revenue growth.