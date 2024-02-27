Sterling Infrastructure Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 2023 and Looks Ahead to 2024

In the heart of The Woodlands, Texas, a beacon of industrial growth and financial resilience shines brightly as Sterling Infrastructure Inc. unveils its financial achievements for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023. This announcement not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also sets a robust foundation for its ambitions in 2024. With a blend of strategic investments and a keen eye on sustainable growth, Sterling's latest financial results are a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the infrastructure sector.

Unveiling Sterling's Stellar Performance

As the curtains close on 2023, Sterling Infrastructure Inc. stands tall, boasting a fourth-quarter revenue of $486.0 million—an 8% increase that signifies not just growth but a steadfast resilience in navigating market challenges. The gross margin's leap to 18.9% from 15.4% paints a picture of efficiency and profitability, meticulously crafted by the hands of a dedicated workforce and visionary leadership. With net income soaring by 99% to $40.2 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, the echoes of success resonate, further amplified by an adjusted net income of $40.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share. EBITDA's 37% rise to $68.4 million in the quarter underscores a narrative of financial health and operational excellence.

Looking at 2023 as a whole, Sterling Infrastructure's narrative is one of triumph and tenacity. An 11.5% yearly revenue increase to a staggering $2.07 billion backlog, up 46% over the previous year, showcases a company not just surviving but thriving amidst the complexities of the infrastructure domain. Net income for the year stood at $138.7 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, juxtaposed against 2022's $96.7 million, or $3.16 per diluted share. This crescendo of financial performance, culminating in a 24% increase in EBITDA to $259.0 million, sets the stage for a promising 2024.

Peering into 2024: A Vision of Growth and Innovation

With the dawn of 2024, Sterling Infrastructure Inc. does not merely aspire for growth; it strategizes for it. The company's guidance for the full year of 2024 illuminates a path of continued momentum, with anticipated revenue between $2.125 billion and $2.215 billion. Net income expectations ranging from $155 million to $165 million, coupled with an EBITDA forecast between $285 million and $300 million, reflect not just optimism but a clear, actionable blueprint for success. CEO Joe Cutillo's confidence resonates through his acknowledgment of 2023 as another record year, his vision set firmly on leveraging the company's solid foundation for exponential growth in the coming year.

The Strategic Road Ahead

Integral to Sterling's success are its strategic investments and projects, such as the recent announcement of two major Nevada highway projects totaling $78 million. These initiatives not only underscore Sterling's commitment to enhancing infrastructure but also align with its strategic locations across the United States. As the company navigates the complexities of the infrastructure sector, its focus on E-Infrastructure, Transportation, and Building Solutions positions it as a catalyst for innovation and sustainability. With a combined backlog of $2.37 billion, Sterling is not just looking at the road ahead; it is paving it for future generations.