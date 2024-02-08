STERIS plc's Q3 2024 Results: Resilience and Growth in Healthcare and Life Sciences

In the realm of healthcare and life sciences, STERIS plc has emerged as a formidable force, driving innovation and progress with its cutting-edge sterilization and infection prevention solutions. As the company unveiled its third-quarter 2024 financial results, a picture of resilience and growth came into sharp focus.

A Tale of Triumph Amidst Challenges

STERIS plc announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a 15% increase in revenue to $1.40 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2023. The Healthcare segment saw a 19% revenue growth, while the Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST) segment increased by 6%, and the Life Sciences segment grew by 21%. Despite the AST segment's growth falling short of expectations and a 6% decline in the Dental segment due to a cybersecurity incident affecting a major customer, the company's overall performance remained robust.

In the conference call, Dan Carestio, President and CEO, attributed the solid procedure volume growth in the United States and the easing of supply chain constraints as key factors in the company's success. Mike Tokich, Senior Vice President and CFO, further elaborated on the financial highlights.

Financial Highlights: A Symphony of Growth

The third quarter of 2024 saw STERIS plc register a 10% increase in constant currency organic revenue, driven by volume and pricing. Gross margin increased to 43.6%, reflecting the company's commitment to operational efficiency. However, EBIT margin decreased by 80 basis points to 23.1% due to incentive compensation expenses and a shift in operating income from the AST segment to the Healthcare segment.

Net income for the quarter stood at $220.9 million, with adjusted earnings of $2.22 per diluted share, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $268.8 million, and free cash flow reached an impressive $457 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

Segment Performance: Healthcare Leads the Way

The Healthcare segment experienced a 12% growth in constant currency organic revenue, with strong performance across capital equipment, consumables, and service. The AST segment grew by 4%, while the Life Sciences segment registered a 20% growth on a constant currency organic basis.

Despite the Dental segment witnessing a 6% decline, the overall segment performance reaffirmed STERIS plc's position as a market leader in infection prevention and sterilization technologies.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Cautious Optimism

For fiscal 2024, STERIS plc now expects total revenue to grow 10-11%, primarily driven by the outperformance in the Healthcare segment. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $8.60 to $8.70.

The company remains cautious due to AST customer destocking and unclear bioprocessing volumes. However, the strong financial performance and the updated fiscal outlook reflect the company's unwavering focus on delivering value to its stakeholders.

As STERIS plc continues to navigate the complexities of the healthcare and life sciences landscape, it remains steadfast in its mission to help create a healthier and safer world. With its impressive third-quarter 2024 results and updated fiscal outlook, the company is well-positioned to build on its success and shape the future of infection prevention and sterilization technologies.