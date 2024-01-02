Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

Stephens, a leading financial services firm, has initiated a series of significant adjustments to its stock ratings within the financial sector. The widely respected firm has revised its stance on a number of pivotal players in the financial landscape, signaling a shift in market sentiment as we step into 2024.

Rating Shakeup in the Financial Sector

The firm has notably upgraded the ratings of American Express, Aaron’s, PROG Holdings Inc, and Upbound Group. Elevating them from Underweight and Equal-Weight to Equal-Weight and Overweight respectively, Stephens clearly projects a more sanguine outlook on these companies. On the flip side, America’s Car-Mart and Navient have witnessed a downgrade in their ratings, from Overweight and Equal-Weight to Equal-Weight and Underweight respectively, insinuating a more cautious or negative perspective.

Stephen’s Optimism Towards Subprime Lenders

In a turn that has roused market interest, Stephens has expressed a favorable view towards subprime consumer lenders and Lease-To-Own companies. The firm predicts a conspicuous improvement in subprime volumes and margins in 2024, regardless of the prevailing economic conditions. This optimism is largely attributable to the positive impact of lower interest rates on lender margins in the subprime sector.

Caution Against Credit Card and Fintech Companies

However, the firm notably expressed a negative view on credit card companies and fintech organizations citing expectations of net interest margin (NIM) compression with falling interest rates. Stephens is particularly bearish on fintech companies, suggesting that the recent rallies in the sector may be short-lived and are more likely a result of underlying credit issues rather than sustainable funding liquidity.

Market Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, most investment outlooks for 2024 predict a modest scenario with a benign economic slowdown, and a central bank pivot to easier policies. The U.S. election is considered a wild card, with potential volatility expected. That said, an expanding economy, growing earnings, and declining inflation and interest rates could offset political uncertainty, potentially leading to a favorable year-end for the S&P 500.