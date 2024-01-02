en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

Stephens, a leading financial services firm, has initiated a series of significant adjustments to its stock ratings within the financial sector. The widely respected firm has revised its stance on a number of pivotal players in the financial landscape, signaling a shift in market sentiment as we step into 2024.

Rating Shakeup in the Financial Sector

The firm has notably upgraded the ratings of American Express, Aaron’s, PROG Holdings Inc, and Upbound Group. Elevating them from Underweight and Equal-Weight to Equal-Weight and Overweight respectively, Stephens clearly projects a more sanguine outlook on these companies. On the flip side, America’s Car-Mart and Navient have witnessed a downgrade in their ratings, from Overweight and Equal-Weight to Equal-Weight and Underweight respectively, insinuating a more cautious or negative perspective.

Stephen’s Optimism Towards Subprime Lenders

In a turn that has roused market interest, Stephens has expressed a favorable view towards subprime consumer lenders and Lease-To-Own companies. The firm predicts a conspicuous improvement in subprime volumes and margins in 2024, regardless of the prevailing economic conditions. This optimism is largely attributable to the positive impact of lower interest rates on lender margins in the subprime sector.

Caution Against Credit Card and Fintech Companies

However, the firm notably expressed a negative view on credit card companies and fintech organizations citing expectations of net interest margin (NIM) compression with falling interest rates. Stephens is particularly bearish on fintech companies, suggesting that the recent rallies in the sector may be short-lived and are more likely a result of underlying credit issues rather than sustainable funding liquidity.

Market Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, most investment outlooks for 2024 predict a modest scenario with a benign economic slowdown, and a central bank pivot to easier policies. The U.S. election is considered a wild card, with potential volatility expected. That said, an expanding economy, growing earnings, and declining inflation and interest rates could offset political uncertainty, potentially leading to a favorable year-end for the S&P 500.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

By Wojciech Zylm

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
@Business · 2 mins
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
heart comment 0
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
39 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
44 seconds
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
48 seconds
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
1 min
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
2 mins
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app