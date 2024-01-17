Stephen J. DiPalma Steps in as Interim CFO of Foghorn Therapeutics

In a significant corporate development, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., listed on NASDAQ under the symbol FHTX, announced on January 16, 2024, the appointment of Stephen J. DiPalma as its Treasurer and interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Despite this appointment, the biotech company continues its pursuit of a permanent CFO.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership with Danforth Advisors

This crucial appointment is a part of an agreement with Danforth Advisors, LLC, a strategic consultancy firm where DiPalma serves as a managing director. Danforth Advisors has been a long-term strategic and financial consultant to Foghorn Therapeutics and will now extend its services to include interim CFO duties as well. In lieu of these services, Foghorn has agreed to compensate Danforth on an hourly basis and will also bear any expenses incurred.

A Veteran in Finance

Advertisment

Stephen J. DiPalma brings with him a rich finance background. He holds a B.S. in Finance and Management Information Systems from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, and an M.B.A. degree from Babson College. Since April 2014, DiPalma has been serving as CFO for a variety of public and private companies, thereby bringing a wealth of experience to his new role at Foghorn.

Appointment Based on Merit

Importantly, DiPalma has no familial ties to any executive officers or directors of Foghorn Therapeutics. His appointment as the interim CFO is based purely on professional qualifications and agreements, ensuring a decision made on merit and professional competence without any other arrangements or understandings influencing the decision.