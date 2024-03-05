Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (Stellus) recently reported its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, highlighting solid operating results and a positive outlook. During a conference call on March 5, 2024, CEO Robert Ladd and CFO Todd Huskinson detailed the company's performance, asset quality, and future expectations. The executives emphasized Stellus's advantageous asset-liability mix and the potential for equity realizations in the upcoming quarters.

Comprehensive Financial Performance

Stellus showcased a robust financial performance in the fourth quarter, with core net investment income surpassing the dividend payout. Huskinson noted that 98% of the company's loans are floating rate, which positions Stellus advantageously in the current interest rate environment. Since its IPO in November 2012, Stellus has paid over $246 million in dividends, evidencing its commitment to shareholder returns. The investment portfolio at the end of the quarter stood at $874 million across 93 portfolio companies, demonstrating slight adjustments from the previous quarter.

Portfolio Health and Asset Quality

The portfolio's health remains a focal point, with 99% of loans being secured and predominantly priced at floating rates. A detailed review of the portfolio reveals that the average leverage of portfolio companies is around four times, with an average EBITDA of approximately $19 million per company. Asset quality slightly exceeds expectations, with 24% of the portfolio rated ahead of plan. The proactive management of asset quality, underscored by the strategic partnership with private equity firms, underscores Stellus's operational resilience.

Outlook and Strategic Directions

Looking ahead, Stellus anticipates a pickup in investment activity in the latter half of 2024, driven by a rich pipeline of opportunities and extensive market dry powder. The company is well-prepared to leverage its substantial capacity for new investments, with expectations of continued solid dividend coverage. Ladd also highlighted the potential for equity realizations, which could further enhance shareholder value. The strategic focus remains on balancing growth with risk management to navigate the evolving economic landscape effectively.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation's latest financial report underscores its solid financial position and strategic foresight. With a keen eye on asset quality and an optimistic outlook for investment activity, Stellus is poised to capitalize on market opportunities, ensuring sustained growth and shareholder value in the coming months.